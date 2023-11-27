Bears vs. Vikings NFL Betting Odds, Prediction & Trends

NFC North rivals square off in Minnesota on Monday Night Football, where the Vikings will host the Bears at 8:15 p.m. ET. Will Minnesota cover as a 3-point home favorite or is Chicago the better bet in this Bears vs. Vikings matchup?

Game Matchup & Betting Odds

273 Chicago Bears (+3) at 274 Minnesota Vikings (-3); o/u 43.5

8:15 p.m. ET, Monday, November 27, 2023

U.S. Bank Stadium, Minneapolis, MN

TV: ABC/ESPN

Bears vs. Vikings Public Betting Information

Our NFL Public Betting Information page indicates that 74% of public bettors are currently backing the Vikings when it comes to the spread. This information is subject to change throughout the day, however, so be sure to check the link so you’re receiving the most up-to-date public betting data.

Chicago Bears DFS Spin

Justin Fields completed 16-of-23 passes for 169 yards and a touchdown in the Bears’ 31-26, Week 11 loss to the Lions, adding 18 carries for 104 yards. Fields didn’t miss a beat despite sitting out of four games because of his thumb injury. He handled pressure well for most of the game, taking the free rushing yards when Detroit gave them up but keeping his eyes downfield to find open receivers. He climbed the pocket to avoid pressure and found DJ Moore open for a 39-yard score on his only touchdown of the day.

The bad news is that, when it counted most, Fields and the entire offense fell apart. On the Bears’ penultimate drive of the game, they ran the ball twice for one yard before Fields overthrew Tyler Scott by inches for what would have been a massive reception, likely ending the game. Then, on the first play of their last drive, Fields didn’t see Aidan Hutchinson driving Darnell Wright backward, resulting in a strip-sack and safety. Though it was a mostly positive day for the Bears, their collapse can’t be overlooked. Fields is back in the QB1 rankings for Week 12 versus the Vikings, though the entire team has mistakes that need to be cleaned up.

Minnesota Vikings DFS Spin

Vikings WR Justin Jefferson (hamstring) is questionable for Week 12 against the Bears. Jefferson continues to fight to return from injured reserve. The Vikings will have until 3pm Monday to make a final decision on the alpha wide receiver’s status for Week 12.

Bears vs. Vikings Betting Trends

The total has gone OVER in 4 of Chicago’s last 5 games when playing on the road against Minnesota

The total has gone OVER in 9 of Chicago’s last 12 games on the road

Minnesota is 5-0 ATS in its last 5 games

Minnesota is 5-0 SU in its last 5 games when playing Chicago

Bears vs. Vikings Prediction:

Take Chicago. Everyone and their brother is on the Vikings tonight, but let’s keep some things in perspective. First and foremost, the overall talent in this matchup is more even than one would think. Justin Fields isn’t a legitimate threat as a passer but his running ability tilts the field at times and D.J. Moore is a weapon. The Vikings also can’t run the ball, which makes it difficult to sustain leads in the fourth quarter. This is a good spot to back the underdog in what could be a field goal game either way.

Bears vs. Vikings NFL Prediction: CHICAGO BEARS +3