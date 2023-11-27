Bears vs. Vikings Monday Night Football Over/Under Prediction

With the number dropping from 45.5 down to 43.5, what’s the smart wager on tonight’s Bears vs. Vikings total? Kickoff for this Monday Night Football “clash” is set for 8:15 p.m. ET from U.S. Bank Stadium in Minnesota.

Game Matchup & Betting Odds

273 Chicago Bears (+3) at 274 Minnesota Vikings (-3); o/u 43.5

8:15 p.m. ET, Monday, November 27, 2023

U.S. Bank Stadium, Minneapolis, MN

TV: ABC/ESPN

Bears vs. Vikings Public Betting Information

Our NFL Public Betting Information page indicates that 74% of public bettors are currently backing the Vikings when it comes to the spread. This information is subject to change throughout the day, however, so be sure to check the link so you’re receiving the most up-to-date public betting data.

Chicago Bears DFS Spin

Bears RB D’Onta Foreman (ankle/shin) is doubtful for Week 12 against the Vikings. Foreman got in consecutive limited sessions on Friday and Saturday but appears to have not done enough to be active against the Vikings on Monday Night Football, ultimately listed as doubtful. After forming a three-way timeshare in Week 11, Foreman’s absence should allow Khalil Herbert to see the primary early-down role while rookie Roschon Johnson operates in a change of pace role, also seeing primary usage on clear passing downs.

Minnesota Vikings DFS Spin

Vikings removed TE T.J. Hockenson (ribs) from the injury report for Week 12 against the Bears. Hockenson managed limited sessions on Thursday and Friday before a full showing Saturday, paving the way for him to be active for Monday Night Football against the Bears. Wide receiver Justin Jefferson was limited again on Saturday and carries a questionable designation as he attempts to come back from injured reserve.

Bears vs. Vikings Betting Trends

The total has gone OVER in 4 of Chicago’s last 5 games when playing on the road against Minnesota

The total has gone OVER in 9 of Chicago’s last 12 games on the road

Minnesota is 5-0 ATS in its last 5 games

Minnesota is 5-0 SU in its last 5 games when playing Chicago

Bears vs. Vikings Prediction:

Take the over, which has cashed in nine out of the Bears’ last 12 road games and in six out of the last eight meetings between these two teams at U.S. Bank Stadium. Both of these defenses have been respectable of late, but tonight’s matchup has sneaky shootout potential. Justin Fields brings that big play element with his legs and Joshua Dobbs continues to grow in this Minnesota offense. Neither team will be able to run the ball too, which should lead to the ball being put in the air more often than not.

Bears vs. Vikings NFL Prediction: OVER 43.5