    BET FROM ANY STATE - $750 BONUS!
    Register / Login
    NFL Articles

    Bears vs. Vikings Monday Night Football Over/Under Prediction

    Anthony RomeBy Updated:No Comments
    Bears vs. Vikings

    With the number dropping from 45.5 down to 43.5, what’s the smart wager on tonight’s Bears vs. Vikings total? Kickoff for this Monday Night Football “clash” is set for 8:15 p.m. ET from U.S. Bank Stadium in Minnesota.

    Game Matchup & Betting Odds

    273 Chicago Bears (+3) at 274 Minnesota Vikings (-3); o/u 43.5

    8:15 p.m. ET, Monday, November 27, 2023

    U.S. Bank Stadium, Minneapolis, MN

    TV: ABC/ESPN

    Bears vs. Vikings Public Betting Information

    Our NFL Public Betting Information page indicates that 74% of public bettors are currently backing the Vikings when it comes to the spread. This information is subject to change throughout the day, however, so be sure to check the link so you’re receiving the most up-to-date public betting data.

    Chicago Bears DFS Spin

    Bears RB D’Onta Foreman (ankle/shin) is doubtful for Week 12 against the Vikings. Foreman got in consecutive limited sessions on Friday and Saturday but appears to have not done enough to be active against the Vikings on Monday Night Football, ultimately listed as doubtful. After forming a three-way timeshare in Week 11, Foreman’s absence should allow Khalil Herbert to see the primary early-down role while rookie Roschon Johnson operates in a change of pace role, also seeing primary usage on clear passing downs.

    Minnesota Vikings DFS Spin

    Vikings removed TE T.J. Hockenson (ribs) from the injury report for Week 12 against the Bears. Hockenson managed limited sessions on Thursday and Friday before a full showing Saturday, paving the way for him to be active for Monday Night Football against the Bears. Wide receiver Justin Jefferson was limited again on Saturday and carries a questionable designation as he attempts to come back from injured reserve.

    The total has gone OVER in 4 of Chicago’s last 5 games when playing on the road against Minnesota

    The total has gone OVER in 9 of Chicago’s last 12 games on the road

    Minnesota is 5-0 ATS in its last 5 games

    Minnesota is 5-0 SU in its last 5 games when playing Chicago

    Bears vs. Vikings Prediction:

    Take the over, which has cashed in nine out of the Bears’ last 12 road games and in six out of the last eight meetings between these two teams at U.S. Bank Stadium. Both of these defenses have been respectable of late, but tonight’s matchup has sneaky shootout potential. Justin Fields brings that big play element with his legs and Joshua Dobbs continues to grow in this Minnesota offense. Neither team will be able to run the ball too, which should lead to the ball being put in the air more often than not.

    Bears vs. Vikings NFL Prediction: OVER 43.5

    Share.

    Related Posts

    Add A Comment

    Leave A Reply

    NFL

    NBA

    NCAAFB

    NCAABB

    MLB

    NHL

    Betting

    ABOUT

    THIS IS NOT A GAMBLING SITE – If you think you have a gambling problem click here.

    Disclaimer: This site is for informational and entertainment purposes only. Individual users are responsible for the laws regarding accessing gambling information from their jurisdictions. Many countries around the world prohibit gambling, please check the laws in your location. Any use of this information that may violate any federal, state, local or international law is strictly prohibited.

    Copyright: The information contained on TheSpread.com website is protected by international copyright and may not be reproduced, or redistributed in any way without expressed written consent.

    About: TheSpread.com is the largest sports betting news site in the United States. We provide point spread news, odds, statistics and information to over 175 countries around the world each year. Our coverage includes all North American College and Professional Sports as well as entertainment, political and proposition wagering news.

    ©1999-2023 TheSpread.com