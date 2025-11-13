Bears vs Vikings Best Bets — Week 11 Odds & Picks

How to Watch Bears vs Vikings
- 📅 Date: Sunday, November 16, 2025
- ⏰ Time: 1:00 p.m. ET
- 📺 TV: FOX
- 🏟 Venue: U.S. Bank Stadium — Minneapolis, MN
Bears vs Vikings Odds — Week 11
|Team
|Spread
|Total
|Moneyline
|Chicago Bears
|+2.5
|48.5
|+135
|Minnesota Vikings
|–2.5
|48.5
|–160
Where This Game Will Be Won
Chicago’s success hinges on pushing pace and attacking Minnesota’s secondary with layered route concepts. Moreover, the Bears must stay aggressive on early downs to avoid predictable passing situations that allow the Vikings’ pressure looks to take over.
On the other side, Minnesota’s balance and intermediate passing efficiency give them a clear path to controlling tempo. Additionally, their red-zone creativity and home-field rhythm often show up early in games, allowing them to dictate drive length and scoring flow.
Who is The Public Betting — Bears vs Vikings
|Team
|Tickets
|Open → Current
|Chicago Bears
|62%
|+2.5 → +2.5
|Minnesota Vikings
|38%
|–2.5 → –2.5
Market Read: Chicago carries the majority of tickets, yet the price on Minnesota has strengthened, signaling sharper interest on the home favorite. The combination of ticket imbalance and line drift suggests respect for the Vikings’ offensive stability.
Numbers update frequently — check the latest on the NFL public betting chart and learn usage basics in our public betting guide.
Bears vs Vikings Best Bets & Expert Pick
Best Bet: Vikings –2.5. Minnesota’s offensive rhythm at home, paired with Chicago’s tendency to give up chunk plays, makes the favorite the stronger position. Lean: Over 48.5, because both teams can generate explosive gains and extend drives with pace.
