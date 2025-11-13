Bears vs Vikings Best Bets — Week 11 Odds & Picks

🎰 CASINO BONUS OFFER Bet and Get up to $3,750 in Bonus Cash! 21+. Gambling Problem? Call 1-800-GAMBLER. New users only. Terms & conditions apply. Claim Offer

How to Watch Bears vs Vikings

📅 Date: Sunday, November 16, 2025

Sunday, November 16, 2025 ⏰ Time: 1:00 p.m. ET

1:00 p.m. ET 📺 TV: FOX

FOX 🏟 Venue: U.S. Bank Stadium — Minneapolis, MN

Bears vs Vikings Odds — Week 11

Current Odds Team Spread Total Moneyline Chicago Bears +2.5 48.5 +135 Minnesota Vikings –2.5 48.5 –160

Where This Game Will Be Won

Chicago’s success hinges on pushing pace and attacking Minnesota’s secondary with layered route concepts. Moreover, the Bears must stay aggressive on early downs to avoid predictable passing situations that allow the Vikings’ pressure looks to take over.

On the other side, Minnesota’s balance and intermediate passing efficiency give them a clear path to controlling tempo. Additionally, their red-zone creativity and home-field rhythm often show up early in games, allowing them to dictate drive length and scoring flow.

Who is The Public Betting — Bears vs Vikings

Public Betting Percentages Team Tickets Open → Current Chicago Bears 62% +2.5 → +2.5 Minnesota Vikings 38% –2.5 → –2.5

Market Read: Chicago carries the majority of tickets, yet the price on Minnesota has strengthened, signaling sharper interest on the home favorite. The combination of ticket imbalance and line drift suggests respect for the Vikings’ offensive stability.

Numbers update frequently — check the latest on the NFL public betting chart and learn usage basics in our public betting guide.

Bears vs Vikings Best Bets & Expert Pick

Best Bet: Vikings –2.5. Minnesota’s offensive rhythm at home, paired with Chicago’s tendency to give up chunk plays, makes the favorite the stronger position. Lean: Over 48.5, because both teams can generate explosive gains and extend drives with pace.

