Bears vs. Saints NFL Betting Odds, Prediction & Trends

The Chicago Bears travel to New Orleans to face the Saints on Sunday when Week 9’s afternoon slate begins at 1:00 PM ET on CBS. Can the Bears cover the 8.5-point spread as road underdogs? Check out our Bears vs. Saints betting prediction to get today’s winner.

The Chicago Bears are 2-6 straight up and 2-5-1 against the spread this year. Their best win came against the Commanders, and their worst loss came against the Packers.

The New Orleans Saints are 4-4 straight up on the year and 2-5-1 against the spread. Their best win came against the Colts, and their worst loss came against the Packers.

Bears vs. Saints Matchup & Betting Odds

465 Chicago Bears (+8.5) at 466 New Orleans Saints (-8.5); o/u 41.5

1:00 p.m. ET, Sunday, November 5, 2023

Caesars Superdome, New Orleans, LA

TV: CBS

Bears vs. Saints Public Betting Information

Our NFL Public Betting Information page indicates that 68% of public bettors are currently backing the Saints when it comes to the spread. This information is subject to change throughout the day, however, so be sure to check the link so you’re receiving the most up-to-date public betting data.

Chicago Bears Daily Fantasy Spin

Bears quarterback Justin Fields is doubtful to play against the Saints this weekend as he works his way back from a dislocated right thumb. Instead of Fields, Chicago will start undrafted rookie Tyson Bagent. Bagent has thrown for 477 yards, 1 touchdown, and 3 interceptions with a QBR of 40.8 in three games of action for the Bears this year.

In addition to Fields being out, Chicago starting safety Jaquan Brisker (concussion) and starting linebacker Tremaine Edmunds (knee) will also miss Sunday’s game in New Orleans. Backup right guard Nate Davis (ankle) and backup cornerback Terell Smith (illness) will also miss their club’s game against the Saints this weekend.

New Orleans Saints Daily Fantasy Spin

Saints backup linebacker Ty Summers will miss the team’s game against the Bears this Sunday as he deals with concussion-like symptoms. New Orleans backup defensive lineman Malcolm Roach and reserve running back Kendre Miller are both listed as questionable for this weekend’s contest due to illnesses.

Saints tight end Taysom Hill (hip), linebacker Demario Davis (knee), guard Andrus Peat (ankle), wide receiver Michael Thomas (illness), and safety Marcus Maye (illness) are all probable to play for New Orleans in their home tilt with Chicago on Sunday.

Bears vs. Saints Betting Trends

Chicago is 19-29-1 ATS against non-division opponents since 2019. That’s the third-worst mark in the league during that span.

New Orleans is 6-1 ATS in their last 7 games against Chicago.

The under is 8-2 in New Orleans’ last 10 games.

Chicago is 2-7-1 ATS in their last 10 games.

Bears vs. Saints Betting Prediction:

I can’t back the Bears and an undrafted rookie quarterback going into New Orleans against a Saints defense that ranks 6th in the NFL in opponent yards per play. There are also a few stats that make the case against the Bears. Chicago is 6-14 ATS as a road underdog since the beginning of the 2021 season. That’s the worst record in the league during that span. Chicago is 9-17-2 ATS when playing an opponent on equal rest since 2021, and that’s the second-worst figure in the league. Then there’s the “fun city” stat. In the last decade, teams playing a road game coming off of a road game in L.A., New York, Las Vegas, Atlanta, Miami, or New Orleans are just 60-94-6 against the spread. For all of those reasons, I like the Saints to win by 9 points or more on Sunday.

NFL Week 9 Bears vs. Saints Prediction: NEW ORLEANS SAINTS -8.5