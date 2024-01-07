Bears vs. Packers NFL Week 18 Betting Odds & Prediction

The line in Sunday afternoon’s Bears vs. Packers matchup opened at 3 in favor of Green Bay but has dropped to 2.5. The total, meanwhile, sits at 45 after opening at 44. What’s the best bet in this NFC North clash at 4:25 p.m. ET?

Game Matchup & Betting Odds

463 Chicago Bears (+2.5) at 464 Green Bay Packers (-2.5); o/u 45

4:25 p.m. ET, Sunday, January 7, 2024

Lambeau Field, Green Bay, WI

TV: CBS

Bears vs. Packers Public Betting Information

Our NFL Public Betting Information page indicates that 58% of public bettors are currently backing the Packers when it comes to the spread. This information is subject to change throughout the day, however, so be sure to check the link so you’re receiving the most up-to-date public betting data.

Chicago Bears DFS Spin

DJ Moore (ankle) was removed from the Week 18 injury report and will play against the Packers. Moore posted a GIF of Heath Ledger’s Joker on his X (Twitter) account on Wednesday, so there was never any chance he was missing the Bears’ final game of the year. Per usual, Moore projects to dominate the targets for Chicago. He has posted top-five fantasy numbers with Justin Fields under center and sits in the upper half of the WR1 ranks to close out the year.

Green Bay Packers DFS Spin

Christian Watson (hamstring) is questionable for Week 18 against the Bears. Watson practiced on Wednesday and Thursday but was held out of Friday’s session. Head coach Matt LaFleur downplayed the absence, saying they gave him the day off of practice after getting in two good sessions. The Packers will likely take Watson’s status all the way down to inactives, giving him every chance to play in a must-win game versus Chicago. He will be a risky DFS bet if he suits up.

Bears vs. Packers Betting Trends

Chicago is 5-1 ATS in its last 6 games

Chicago is 4-1 SU in its last 5 games

Green Bay is 5-0 ATS in its last 5 games when playing Chicago

Green Bay is 5-0 SU in its last 5 games when playing Chicago

Bears vs. Packers Prediction:

Take Green Bay. The Bears are just 1-14 in their last 15 games against the Packers, which includes nine straight losses versus Green Bay. Chicago is also 5-21 against the spread in its last 26 games against Green Bay, which includes a winless mark of 0-9 ATS in its last nine games against the Packers.

On the other side, the Pack are 31-10 in their last 41 games at Lambeau Field, which includes seven straight wins against the Bears in Green Bay. They’ve also won 21 out of their last 29 divisional games.

Bears vs. Packers NFL Prediction: GREEN BAY PACKERS -2.5