Bears vs. Lions NFL Week 11 Betting Odds & Prediction

NFC North rivals clash in Detroit on Sunday afternoon where the Lions will host the Bears at 1:00 p.m. ET. With Justin Fields set to return, is Chicago a sound play as a road underdog? Or is there a better bet for this Lions vs. Bears matchup?

Game Matchup & Betting Odds

461 Chicago Bears (+7.5) at 462 Detroit Lions (-7.5); o/u 47.5

1:00 p.m. ET, Sunday, November 19, 2023

Ford Field, Detroit, MI

TV: FOX

Bears vs. Lions Public Betting Information

Our NFL Public Betting Information page indicates that 73% of public bettors are currently backing the Lions when it comes to the spread. This information is subject to change throughout the day, however, so be sure to check the link so you’re receiving the most up-to-date public betting data.

Chicago Bears DFS Spin

Bears activated QB Justin Fields from injured reserve. Fields will return from his four-game absence to suit up against the Lions. Through six games this season, Fields has thrown for 1,201 yards, 11 touchdowns, and six interceptions while adding another 47-237-1 on the ground. His return will lift the fantasy stocks of D.J. Moore and Cole Kmet, who will both be on the fantasy radar against a Lions defense that has proven to be susceptible to the pass. Fields can be looked to as a low-end QB1 in his return.

Detroit Lions DFS Spin

Amon-Ra St. Brown caught 8-of-9 targets for 156 yards and a touchdown in the Lions’ Week 10 win over the Chargers, adding two rushes for nine yards. The Lions’ top receiver simply did whatever he wanted against the Chargers on Sunday. His eight catches were over a third of Jared Goff’s completed passes. St. Brown has gone over 100 yards in six of his last seven games. He joins Calvin Johnson and Herman Moore as the only three players in Lions franchise history to record four-straight games with over 100 receiving yards in a single season. He’s an every-week, locked-in WR1 who could explode again next week against the Bears.

Bears vs. Lions Betting Trends

The total has gone UNDER in 4 of Chicago’s last 5 games

Chicago is 4-1 SU in its last 5 games when playing on the road against Detroit

Detroit is 8-1 ATS in its last 9 games at home

Detroit is 6-1 SU in its last 7 games at home

Bears vs. Lions Prediction:

Take Detroit. The Bears have lost 11 straight division games, which is the longest active streak in the NFL. Fields also hasn’t played since Week 6 and Chicago is just 6-25 since 2021 in games that the QB starts. The Lions, meanwhile, have won six straight division games going back to last season, which is tied for Detroit’s longest win streak in division games since the 1970 merger. The Bears have actually played better defensively of late, but that should all change today.

Bears vs. Lions NFL Prediction: DETROIT LIONS -7.5