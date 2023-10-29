Bears vs. Chargers NFL Week 8 Betting Odds, Prediction & Trends

Non-conference foes will meet at SoFi Stadium for Sunday Night Football, as the Chargers host the Bears at 8:20 p.m. ET. Is 8.5 too many points to lay with the struggling Bolts? Check out odds, trends and our prediction for this Bears vs. Chargers matchup.

Game Matchup & Betting Odds

277 Chicago Bears (+8.5) at 278 Los Angeles Chargers (-8.5); o/u 46.5

8:20 p.m. ET, Sunday, October 29, 2023

SoFi Stadium, Inglewood, CA

TV: NBC

Bears vs. Chargers Public Betting Information

Our NFL Public Betting Information page indicates that 57% of public bettors are currently backing the Chargers when it comes to the spread. This information is subject to change throughout the day, however, so be sure to check the link so you’re receiving the most up-to-date public betting data.

Chicago Bears DFS Spin

Justin Fields (thumb) will not play in the Bears’ Week 8 game against the Chargers. There’s nothing surprising about this, as Fields was ruled as “doubtful” by head coach Matt Eberflus on Monday. The majority of conversations about the Bears’ Week 8 starter centered around rookie Tyson Bagent, who will draw his second career start against the Chargers. Bagent threw for 162 yards and one touchdown in the Bears’ Week 7 win over the Raiders, but will have a bigger challenge on his hands this week. He’ll be hard to trust as anything more than a low-end QB2.

Los Angeles Chargers DFS Spin

Gerald Everett (hip) is questionable for Week 8 against the Bears. Everett missed Wednesday’s practice because of the hip issue but was back on the field for Thursday and Friday. Friday was a full session for the veteran tight end. Everett should play without any issues in Week 8. Splitting reps with Donald Parham, Everett will be a touchdown-or-bust TE2 versus the Bears.

Bears vs. Chargers Betting Trends

The total has gone OVER in 8 of Chicago’s last 9 games on the road

The over/under has gone OVER in 6 of Chicago’s last 7 games

The total has gone UNDER in 4 of LA Chargers’s last 5 games when playing Chicago

The over/under has gone UNDER in 4 of LA Chargers’s last 5 games when playing at home against Chicago

Bears vs. Chargers Prediction:

Take Chicago. The Chargers are 1-4-1 against the spread this season, including a 0-2-1 ATS mark at home. Their defense hasn’t been good enough, Justin Herbert hasn’t been good enough and Brandon Staley looks like a dead man walking. Do I feel great about backing the horrendous Bears? Of course not. But I feel even worse about laying 8.5 points with a Chargers team that invents new ways to lose games on a nearly week-to-week basis.

Bears vs. Chargers NFL Prediction: CHICAGO BEARS +8.5