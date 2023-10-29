    BET FROM ANY STATE - $750 BONUS!
    Register / Login
    NFL Articles

    Bears vs. Chargers NFL Week 8 Betting Odds, Prediction & Trends

    Anthony RomeBy No Comments
    bears vs. chargers

    Non-conference foes will meet at SoFi Stadium for Sunday Night Football, as the Chargers host the Bears at 8:20 p.m. ET. Is 8.5 too many points to lay with the struggling Bolts? Check out odds, trends and our prediction for this Bears vs. Chargers matchup.

    Game Matchup & Betting Odds

    277 Chicago Bears (+8.5) at 278 Los Angeles Chargers (-8.5); o/u 46.5

    8:20 p.m. ET, Sunday, October 29, 2023

    SoFi Stadium, Inglewood, CA

    TV: NBC

    Bears vs. Chargers Public Betting Information

    Our NFL Public Betting Information page indicates that 57% of public bettors are currently backing the Chargers when it comes to the spread. This information is subject to change throughout the day, however, so be sure to check the link so you’re receiving the most up-to-date public betting data.

    Chicago Bears DFS Spin

    Justin Fields (thumb) will not play in the Bears’ Week 8 game against the Chargers. There’s nothing surprising about this, as Fields was ruled as “doubtful” by head coach Matt Eberflus on Monday. The majority of conversations about the Bears’ Week 8 starter centered around rookie Tyson Bagent, who will draw his second career start against the Chargers. Bagent threw for 162 yards and one touchdown in the Bears’ Week 7 win over the Raiders, but will have a bigger challenge on his hands this week. He’ll be hard to trust as anything more than a low-end QB2.

    Los Angeles Chargers DFS Spin

    Gerald Everett (hip) is questionable for Week 8 against the Bears. Everett missed Wednesday’s practice because of the hip issue but was back on the field for Thursday and Friday. Friday was a full session for the veteran tight end. Everett should play without any issues in Week 8. Splitting reps with Donald Parham, Everett will be a touchdown-or-bust TE2 versus the Bears.

    The total has gone OVER in 8 of Chicago’s last 9 games on the road

    The over/under has gone OVER in 6 of Chicago’s last 7 games

    The total has gone UNDER in 4 of LA Chargers’s last 5 games when playing Chicago

    The over/under has gone UNDER in 4 of LA Chargers’s last 5 games when playing at home against Chicago

    Bears vs. Chargers Prediction:

    Take Chicago. The Chargers are 1-4-1 against the spread this season, including a 0-2-1 ATS mark at home. Their defense hasn’t been good enough, Justin Herbert hasn’t been good enough and Brandon Staley looks like a dead man walking. Do I feel great about backing the horrendous Bears? Of course not. But I feel even worse about laying 8.5 points with a Chargers team that invents new ways to lose games on a nearly week-to-week basis.

    Bears vs. Chargers NFL Prediction: CHICAGO BEARS +8.5

    Share.

    Related Posts

    Add A Comment

    Leave A Reply

    NFL

    NBA

    NCAAFB

    NCAABB

    MLB

    NHL

    Betting

    ABOUT

    THIS IS NOT A GAMBLING SITE – If you think you have a gambling problem click here.

    Disclaimer: This site is for informational and entertainment purposes only. Individual users are responsible for the laws regarding accessing gambling information from their jurisdictions. Many countries around the world prohibit gambling, please check the laws in your location. Any use of this information that may violate any federal, state, local or international law is strictly prohibited.

    Copyright: The information contained on TheSpread.com website is protected by international copyright and may not be reproduced, or redistributed in any way without expressed written consent.

    About: TheSpread.com is the largest sports betting news site in the United States. We provide point spread news, odds, statistics and information to over 175 countries around the world each year. Our coverage includes all North American College and Professional Sports as well as entertainment, political and proposition wagering news.

    ©1999-2023 TheSpread.com