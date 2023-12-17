Bears vs. Browns NFL Week 15 Betting Odds & Prediction

Joe Flacco is set to start for Cleveland again on Sunday when the Browns host the Bears at 1:00 p.m. ET. Will he lead Cleveland to another victory and a cover or is the underdog the better bet in today’s Bears vs. Browns matchup?

Game Matchup & Betting Odds

309 Chicago Bears (+3) at 310 Cleveland Browns (-3); o/u 37.5

1:00 p.m. ET, Sunday, December 17, 2023

Cleveland Browns Stadium, Cleveland, OH

TV: FOX

Bears vs. Browns Public Betting Information

Our NFL Public Betting Information page indicates that 67% of public bettors are currently backing the Browns when it comes to the spread. This information is subject to change throughout the day, however, so be sure to check the link so you’re receiving the most up-to-date public betting data.

Chicago Bears DFS Spin

ESPN’s Jeremy Fowler reports DJ Moore (ankle) is expected to play in Week 15 against the Browns. Moore hinted at the possibility of playing earlier in the week, so this news shouldn’t come as much of a surprise. The Bears’ WR1 has caught five or more passes in four straight games and has gone for 58 or more yards in that same span while scoring twice. In the midst of perhaps his best season as a pro, Moore will be a must-start against a stout Browns defense.

Cleveland Browns DFS Spin

Jerome Ford (wrist) was removed from the Week 15 injury report and will play against the Bears. Ford was upgraded to a full practice on Friday after being limited in the previous two sessions. Ford has been seeing the bulk of the touches for Cleveland, putting him on the RB2 track for Week 15. If Kareem Hunt wasn’t stealing goal line work from him Ford would be pushing for a top-15 ranking.

Bears vs. Browns Betting Trends

The total has gone UNDER in 5 of Chicago’s last 6 games

Chicago is 4-1 ATS in its last 5 games

Cleveland is 6-1 ATS in its last 7 games at home

Cleveland is 6-1 SU in its last 7 games at home

Bears vs. Browns Prediction:

Take Cleveland. The Browns are 4-0 against the spread as a home favorite this season and Joe Flacco looks resurrected after the team picked him up off the scrap heap a few weeks ago. He has two passing touchdowns in two straight games. Meanwhile, Justin Fields will make his first career start in Cleveland since 2021, when he was sacked a career-high nine times. Fields has won each of his last two starts, but he’s never won three consecutive in his NFL career.

Bears vs. Browns NFL Prediction: CLEVELAND BROWNS -2.5