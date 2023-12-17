Close Menu
    BET FROM ANY STATE - $750 BONUS!
    Register / Login
    NFL Articles

    Bears vs. Browns NFL Week 15 Betting Odds & Prediction

    Anthony RomeBy Updated:No Comments
    Bears vs. Browns
    CLEVELAND, OHIO - SEPTEMBER 24: Myles Garrett #95 of the Cleveland Browns celebrates an offensive penalty during the second half against the Tennessee Titans at Cleveland Browns Stadium on September 24, 2023 in Cleveland, Ohio. (Photo by Nick Cammett/Diamond Images via Getty Images)

    Joe Flacco is set to start for Cleveland again on Sunday when the Browns host the Bears at 1:00 p.m. ET. Will he lead Cleveland to another victory and a cover or is the underdog the better bet in today’s Bears vs. Browns matchup?

    Game Matchup & Betting Odds

    309 Chicago Bears (+3) at 310 Cleveland Browns (-3); o/u 37.5

    1:00 p.m. ET, Sunday, December 17, 2023

    Cleveland Browns Stadium, Cleveland, OH

    TV: FOX

    Bears vs. Browns Public Betting Information

    Our NFL Public Betting Information page indicates that 67% of public bettors are currently backing the Browns when it comes to the spread. This information is subject to change throughout the day, however, so be sure to check the link so you’re receiving the most up-to-date public betting data.

    Chicago Bears DFS Spin

    ESPN’s Jeremy Fowler reports DJ Moore (ankle) is expected to play in Week 15 against the Browns. Moore hinted at the possibility of playing earlier in the week, so this news shouldn’t come as much of a surprise. The Bears’ WR1 has caught five or more passes in four straight games and has gone for 58 or more yards in that same span while scoring twice. In the midst of perhaps his best season as a pro, Moore will be a must-start against a stout Browns defense.

    Cleveland Browns DFS Spin

    Jerome Ford (wrist) was removed from the Week 15 injury report and will play against the Bears. Ford was upgraded to a full practice on Friday after being limited in the previous two sessions. Ford has been seeing the bulk of the touches for Cleveland, putting him on the RB2 track for Week 15. If Kareem Hunt wasn’t stealing goal line work from him Ford would be pushing for a top-15 ranking.

    The total has gone UNDER in 5 of Chicago’s last 6 games

    Chicago is 4-1 ATS in its last 5 games

    Cleveland is 6-1 ATS in its last 7 games at home

    Cleveland is 6-1 SU in its last 7 games at home

    Bears vs. Browns Prediction:

    Take Cleveland. The Browns are 4-0 against the spread as a home favorite this season and Joe Flacco looks resurrected after the team picked him up off the scrap heap a few weeks ago. He has two passing touchdowns in two straight games. Meanwhile, Justin Fields will make his first career start in Cleveland since 2021, when he was sacked a career-high nine times. Fields has won each of his last two starts, but he’s never won three consecutive in his NFL career.

    Bears vs. Browns NFL Prediction: CLEVELAND BROWNS -2.5

    Share.

    Related Posts

    Add A Comment

    Leave A Reply

    NFL

    NBA

    NCAAFB

    NCAABB

    MLB

    NHL

    Betting

    ABOUT

    THIS IS NOT A GAMBLING SITE – If you think you have a gambling problem click here.

    Disclaimer: This site is for informational and entertainment purposes only. Individual users are responsible for the laws regarding accessing gambling information from their jurisdictions. Many countries around the world prohibit gambling, please check the laws in your location. Any use of this information that may violate any federal, state, local or international law is strictly prohibited.

    Copyright: The information contained on TheSpread.com website is protected by international copyright and may not be reproduced, or redistributed in any way without expressed written consent.

    About: TheSpread.com is the largest sports betting news site in the United States. We provide point spread news, odds, statistics and information to over 175 countries around the world each year. Our coverage includes all North American College and Professional Sports as well as entertainment, political and proposition wagering news.

    ©1999-2023 TheSpread.com