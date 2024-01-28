AFC Championship: Chiefs vs. Ravens Player Prop Predictions

What are some of the best Chiefs vs. Ravens player prop predictions ahead of Sunday’s AFC Championship Game? Kickoff is set for 3:00 p.m. ET from M&T Bank Stadium.

Game Matchup & Betting Odds

319 Kansas City Chiefs (+3.5) at 320 Baltimore Ravens (-3.5); o/u 44.5

3:00 p.m. ET, Sunday, January 28, 2024

M&T Bank Stadium, Baltimore, MD

TV: CBS

Chiefs vs. Ravens: Public Bettors Split on AFC Championship Game

Our NFL Public Betting Information page indicates that 51% of public bettors are currently backing the Chiefs when it comes to the spread. This information is subject to change throughout the day, however, so be sure to check the link so you’re receiving the most up-to-date public betting data.

Chiefs vs. Ravens Player Prop Predictions: Jackson Over Passing Yards

Lamar Jackson averaged 230 passing yards per game during the regular season, so his passing prop is lower given that nugget. The Chiefs defense was outstanding during the regular season and shutdown the Dolphins’ high-powered offense during Wild Card Weekend. However, the Dolphins were dead on arrival based on the frigid temperatures impacting the Kansas City area that night. Jackson only threw for 152 yards last week in the Ravens’ win over the Texans, but he didn’t need to throw much as the Ravens rolled in the second half. Chances are, his arm will be needed more today.

Lamar Jackson over 212.5 Passing Yards

Chiefs vs. Ravens Player Prop Predictions: Butker Over Field Goals

Butker made both of his field goals against the Bills last Sunday in the Divisional round and all four of his attempts against the Dolphins Wild Card Weekend. The last time he didn’t make more than two field goals in a game was against the Raiders on Christmas Day. Including playoffs, Butker made at least two field goals in 12 of his 19 games this season.

Harrison Butker Over 1.5 Field Goals

Chiefs vs. Ravens Player Prop Predictions: Bateman Over Receptions

For whatever reason, Odell Beckham Jr. barely played last week for Baltimore. Was it a matchup issue? Or do the Ravens just favor Bateman, who ran a route on 72 percent of the team’s drop backs last week. He was targeted three times last week and caught all three passes for 39 yards. While three catches won’t cash this prop today, understand that Baltimore barely threw last Sunday in its win over Houston. As previously mentioned, Jackson will need to be more active in the passing game to beat the Chiefs today.

Rashod Bateman over 3.5 Receptions