AFC Championship: Chiefs vs. Ravens Over/Under Prediction

The total for Sunday’s AFC Championship Game opened at 45 but has been bet down to 44.5. Keep reading for our Chiefs vs. Ravens over/under prediction ahead of today’s 3:00 p.m. ET kickoff from M&T Bank Stadium.

Game Matchup & Betting Odds

319 Kansas City Chiefs (+3.5) at 320 Baltimore Ravens (-3.5); o/u 44.5

3:00 p.m. ET, Sunday, January 28, 2024

M&T Bank Stadium, Baltimore, MD

TV: CBS

Chiefs vs. Ravens: Public Bettors Split on AFC Championship Game

Our NFL Public Betting Information page indicates that 51% of public bettors are currently backing the Chiefs when it comes to the spread. This information is subject to change throughout the day, however, so be sure to check the link so you’re receiving the most up-to-date public betting data.

Pacheco Questionable for AFC Championship

Chiefs listed Isiah Pacheco (ankle/toe) as questionable for Sunday’s AFC Championship Game against the Ravens. Pacheco missed back-to-back practices to open the week but was on the field as a limited participant on Friday.

The second-year back has already said he will “absolutely” play in Sunday’s AFC title game, so we’d expect to see him out there barring any unexpected setbacks. If Pacheco can’t go, former first-round pick Clyde Edwards-Helaire would draw the start in his absence.

Ravens Remove Andrews from Injury Report

Ravens removed Mark Andrews (ankle) from their injury report for Sunday’s AFC Championship Game against the Chiefs. The Ravens couldn’t ask for much more here. After logging four full practices in a row dating back to last week, Andrews is off the injury report and ready to go. While there are reports the veteran tight end could be on a “pitch count,” we still expect him to see plenty of action in this weekend’s AFC title game. It’s possible the total snaps lean slightly in the favor of Isaiah Likely, but all reports on Andrews have been good throughout the week.

Chiefs vs. Ravens Betting Trends: Both Teams Hot ATS

Ravens are 10-3 ATS in their last 13 playoff games

Chiefs are 4-0 ATS in their last 4 playoff games

Ravens are 2-5 ATS in their last 7 playoff home games

Chiefs are 16-4-1 ATS in their last 21 games as an underdog

Chiefs vs. Ravens Prediction:

Take the under. The under is 4-1-1 in the Ravens’ last six playoff games, is 7-0-1 in their last eight home playoff games and is 9-1-1 in their last 11 playoff matchups when they’re listed as the favorite. On the other side, the under is 4-1 in the Chiefs’ last five games overall, is 8-2 in their last 10 games following a win and is 10-2 in their last 12 games after accumulating more than 350 total yards in their previous contest.

These teams finished 1-2 in scoring defense during the regular season. Baltimore allowed 16.5 points per game during the season and has allowed fewer than 20 points in five straight games. On the other side, the Chiefs allowed 17.3 points per contest. This matchup features Lamar Jackson and Patrick Mahomes, but it’ll be ruled by defense.

Chiefs vs. Ravens NFL Prediction: UNDER 44.5