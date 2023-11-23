49ers vs. Seahawks Thanksgiving Day NFL Odds & Prediction

The 49ers vs. Seahawks clash at 8:20 p.m. ET will wrap up a triple header in the NFL on Thanksgiving Day. Will Seattle cover as a 7-point home dog? Or is San Francisco the better bet as a touchdown-plus favorite?

Game Matchup & Betting Odds

109 San Francisco 49ers (-7) at 110 Seattle Seahawks (+7); o/u 43.5

8:20 p.m. ET, Thursday, November 23, 2023

Lumen Field, Seattle, WA

TV: NBC

49ers vs. Seahawks Public Betting Information

Our NFL Public Betting Information page indicates that 63% of public bettors are currently backing the 49ers when it comes to the spread. This information is subject to change throughout the day, however, so be sure to check the link so you’re receiving the most up-to-date public betting data.

San Francisco 49ers DFS Spin

George Kittle caught 8-of-9 targets for 89 yards and a touchdown in the 49ers’ Week 11 win over the Bucs. Kittle was Brock Purdy’s favorite target in the play action passing game. Part of that is due to the offensive line giving Purdy a lot of time in the pocket, but Kittle was often able to work across the field for huge chunk plays against the Bucs linebackers. His touchdown was also on a play action pass where the Bucs defense lost track of Kittle and left him way open in the back of the end zone. Kittle will remain inconsistent due to the amount of weapons Purdy has to throw to, but he’s still a TE1 in fantasy.

Seattle Seahawks DFS Spin

Tyler Lockett (hamstring) was removed from the Week 12 injury report and will play against the 49ers. Lockett has been dealing with the hamstring issue for a few weeks, but it hasn’t cost him any playing time. He practiced in full to start the week so this may be the healthiest he has been in a few games. He will rank as a high-variance WR2 for Seattle’s matchup with the 49ers.

49ers vs. Seahawks Betting Trends

San Francisco is 19-4 SU in its last 23 games

San Francisco is 7-3 SU in its last 10 games on the road

Seattle is 6-1 SU in its last 7 games at home

Seattle is 10-2 SU in its last 12 games when playing at home against San Francisco

49ers vs. Seahawks Prediction:

Take San Francisco. Pete Carroll is once again in the midst of proving how good of a coach he is, maxing the most out of a roster that is mostly average. Don’t get me wrong: Lockett and DK Metcalf are elite, but Geno Smith is not having the same success he had a year ago and the defense has holes. While he’s expected to play, Smith is banged up and Kenneth Walker III is doubtful with an injury.

Meanwhile, the 49ers are back to full strength and are kicking ass again. This is a different team when Deebo Samuel is healthy and the Niners have their full complement of weapons for Brock Purdy. While the play of the defense has taken a nosedive, they should be fine against a banged-up Seattle offense.

49ers vs. Seahawks NFL Prediction: SAN FRANCISCO 49ERS -7