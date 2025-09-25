49ers vs. Jaguars Odds & Picks — Week 4 Betting Preview

The late-window spotlight hits the Bay as 49ers vs. Jaguars odds tighten off the opener. Below we chart opening vs. current lines, live public betting trends, injuries, weather, and our expert picks so you can time your wagers with confidence. For more NFL coverage, check our NFL hub, live public betting trends, and weekly SuperContest card.
Jaguars vs. 49ers Game Info & TV
- Date: Sunday, Sept. 28, 2025
- Kickoff: 4:05 p.m. ET
- Location: Levi’s Stadium — Santa Clara, CA
- Network: FOX
49ers vs. Jaguars Odds (Opening & Current)
- Opening (market): 49ers -4 | Total 45.5 | ML 49ers -180 / Jaguars +160
- Current (snapshot): 49ers -3.5 | Total 47.5 | ML 49ers -185 / Jaguars +155
- Read: Mild San Francisco buy early week; total pushed up ~2 points on Over interest.
49ers at Jaguars Public Betting Trends
- Spread Tickets: 49ers 54% / Jaguars 46%
- Total Tickets: Over 58% / Under 42%
- Market note: Majority on San Francisco and the Over aligns with the move from 45.5 → 47.5.
49ers vs. Jaguars Injuries & Weather
- 49ers: QB Brock Purdy (toe/shoulder) limited — trending questionable; WR J. Jennings (ankle/shoulder) questionable; WR R. Pearsall (knee) DNP mid-week; LT Trent Williams (maintenance) expected to play.
- Jaguars: No new major starters added mid-week; monitor Friday’s final report for WR/CB updates.
- Weather: Mid-70s, light winds (~6–8 mph), low precip — minimal weather impact.
San Francisco vs. Jacksonville Betting Trends
- 49ers are 8–2 ATS in their last 10 at home.
- Jaguars are 6–1 ATS in their last 7 as underdogs of +3 to +6.5.
- Over is 5–2 in Jacksonville’s last 7 road games.
49ers vs. Jaguars Expert Picks & Best Bets
- ATS: Jaguars +3.5 (buy to +4 if it returns) — public leaning SF; value on the dog at key 3.5/4.
- Total: Over 47.5 — market steam + favorable weather; both offenses have explosive YAC profiles.
- Player Prop: RB Christian McCaffrey anytime TD (monitor status; usage remains elite in RZ).
