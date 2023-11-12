49ers vs. Jaguars NFL Week 10 Betting Odds, Prediction & Trends

Will the 49ers snap their current three-game losing streak on Sunday in Jacksonville? Or will the Jags win their sixth straight? Check out betting odds, trends and our 49ers vs. Jaguars prediction ahead of today’s 1:00 p.m. ET kickoff.

Game Matchup & Betting Odds

247 San Francisco 49ers (-3) at 248 Jacksonville Jaguars (+3); o/u 45.5

1:00 p.m. ET, Sunday, November 11, 2023

EverBank Stadium, Jacksonville, FL

TV: FOX

49ers vs. Jaguars Public Betting Information

Our NFL Public Betting Information page indicates that 56% of public bettors are currently backing the 49ers when it comes to the spread. This information is subject to change throughout the day, however, so be sure to check the link so you’re receiving the most up-to-date public betting data.

San Francisco 49ers DFS Spin

Deebo Samuel (shoulder) was removed from the Week 10 injury report and will play against the Jaguars. The news doesn’t come as much of a surprise. Deebo opened the week with a full practice and never needed a limited session as he worked his way back from the shoulder injury. He will play without any limitations this week. Samuel’s production has come in fits and starts this year, but his ceiling remains unchanged. Fantasy managers should keep him in the lineup as a volatile WR2.

Jacksonville Jaguars DFS Spin

Zay Jones (knee) will not play in Week 10 against the 49ers. Jones was considered a “longshot” to play in Week 10, according to head coach Doug Pederson, but he has now been ruled out. Despite logging limited practices throughout the week, the Jaguars are taking it slow with the veteran receiver, who returned in Week 5 from the same knee injury only to miss the ensuing four games. We’ll see if he’s able to get on the field for Week 11 against the Titans.

49ers vs. Jaguars Betting Trends

The 49ers are 5-0 ATS in their last 5 games when playing Jacksonville

San Francisco is 17-4 SU in its last 21 games

The Jaguars are 5-0 ATS in their last 5 games

Jacksonville is 5-0 SU in its last 5 games

49ers vs. Jaguars Prediction:

Take Jacksonville. Trevor Lawrence has excelled against zone coverage this season, ranking first in QBR and second in both completion percentage and touchdown-to-interception ratio. Today he’ll face a San Francisco defense that uses zone at the sixth-highest rate in the league. The Niners played excellent in zone coverage to start the season, but has since taken a hit during the team’s three-game losing streak.

Meanwhile, Brock Purdy has struggled against zone, which the Jaguars play at the third-highest rate in the NFL. Jacksonville has 18 takeaways this season, which is tied for the most in the NFL. Purdy has seen zone at the sixth-lowest rate in the NFL and has thrown just one touchdown to three interceptions.

49ers vs. Jaguars NFL Prediction: JACKSONVILLE JAGUARS +3