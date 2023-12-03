Close Menu
    BET FROM ANY STATE - $750 BONUS!
    Register / Login
    NFL Articles

    49ers vs. Eagles NFL Week 13 Betting Odds, Trends & Prediction

    Anthony RomeBy Updated:No Comments
    49ers vs. Eagles

    The Game of the Week, if not the season, will take place in Philadelphia on Sunday, where the Eagles will host the 49ers at 4:25 p.m. ET. With San Francisco laying a field goal on the road and the total sitting at 47.5, what’s the smart bet in this 49ers vs. Eagles matchup?

    Game Matchup & Betting Odds

    467 San Francisco 49ers (-2.5) at 468 Philadelphia Eagles (+2.5); o/u 47.5

    4:25 p.m. ET, Sunday, December 3, 2023

    Lincoln Financial Field, Philadelphia, PA

    TV: FOX

    49ers vs. Eagles Public Betting Information

    Our NFL Public Betting Information page indicates that 52% of public bettors are currently backing the Eagles when it comes to the spread. This information is subject to change throughout the day, however, so be sure to check the link so you’re receiving the most up-to-date public betting data.

    San Francisco 49ers DFS Spin

    49ers DT Arik Armstead (foot) is questionable for Week 13 against the Eagles. Armstead did not practice on Wednesday or Thursday but was back on the field for a limited session to close the week. He appears to be a true game-time call for Week 13. Armstead has five sacks and four TFLs this season. Losing him for a crucial NFC matchup versus the Eagles would be a notable blow to San Francisco’s front-seven.

    Philadelphia Eagles DFS Spin

    D’Andre Swift (ankle) was removed from the Eagles’ Week 13 injury report against the 49ers. Swift was limited in practice to open the week but logged full practices on both Thursday and Friday. The Eagles’ RB1 is in good shape for this week’s matchup against the 49ers and is ranking as a mid-RB2. Swift has seen a 66 percent snap share and is averaging 17.2 opportunities per game over the last five weeks.

    The total has gone UNDER in 5 of San Francisco’s last 5 games when playing Philadelphia

    San Francisco is 20-4 SU in its last 24 games

    The total has gone UNDER in 5 of Philadelphia’s last 5 games when playing San Francisco

    Philadelphia is 5-0 SU in its last 5 games

    49ers vs. Eagles Prediction:

    Take San Francisco. The Eagles essentially played a full extra quarter last week in their comeback win over the Bills. That’s an extra quarter of exhaustion for a defense that has wilted in recent weeks. With the Niners completely healthy, we’re about to see what may have happened in the NFC title game last season before Brock Purdy suffered the elbow injury that zapped him of any throwing ability. The 49ers have had this game circled since that loss and I expect them to take advantage of a bad spot for the Eagles.

    49ers vs. Eagles NFL Prediction: SAN FRANCISCO 49ERS -3

    Share.

    Related Posts

    Add A Comment

    Leave A Reply

    NFL

    NBA

    NCAAFB

    NCAABB

    MLB

    NHL

    Betting

    ABOUT

    THIS IS NOT A GAMBLING SITE – If you think you have a gambling problem click here.

    Disclaimer: This site is for informational and entertainment purposes only. Individual users are responsible for the laws regarding accessing gambling information from their jurisdictions. Many countries around the world prohibit gambling, please check the laws in your location. Any use of this information that may violate any federal, state, local or international law is strictly prohibited.

    Copyright: The information contained on TheSpread.com website is protected by international copyright and may not be reproduced, or redistributed in any way without expressed written consent.

    About: TheSpread.com is the largest sports betting news site in the United States. We provide point spread news, odds, statistics and information to over 175 countries around the world each year. Our coverage includes all North American College and Professional Sports as well as entertainment, political and proposition wagering news.

    ©1999-2023 TheSpread.com