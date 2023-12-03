49ers vs. Eagles NFL Week 13 Betting Odds, Trends & Prediction

The Game of the Week, if not the season, will take place in Philadelphia on Sunday, where the Eagles will host the 49ers at 4:25 p.m. ET. With San Francisco laying a field goal on the road and the total sitting at 47.5, what’s the smart bet in this 49ers vs. Eagles matchup?

Game Matchup & Betting Odds

467 San Francisco 49ers (-2.5) at 468 Philadelphia Eagles (+2.5); o/u 47.5

4:25 p.m. ET, Sunday, December 3, 2023

Lincoln Financial Field, Philadelphia, PA

TV: FOX

49ers vs. Eagles Public Betting Information

Our NFL Public Betting Information page indicates that 52% of public bettors are currently backing the Eagles when it comes to the spread. This information is subject to change throughout the day, however, so be sure to check the link so you’re receiving the most up-to-date public betting data.

San Francisco 49ers DFS Spin

49ers DT Arik Armstead (foot) is questionable for Week 13 against the Eagles. Armstead did not practice on Wednesday or Thursday but was back on the field for a limited session to close the week. He appears to be a true game-time call for Week 13. Armstead has five sacks and four TFLs this season. Losing him for a crucial NFC matchup versus the Eagles would be a notable blow to San Francisco’s front-seven.

Philadelphia Eagles DFS Spin

D’Andre Swift (ankle) was removed from the Eagles’ Week 13 injury report against the 49ers. Swift was limited in practice to open the week but logged full practices on both Thursday and Friday. The Eagles’ RB1 is in good shape for this week’s matchup against the 49ers and is ranking as a mid-RB2. Swift has seen a 66 percent snap share and is averaging 17.2 opportunities per game over the last five weeks.

49ers vs. Eagles Betting Trends

The total has gone UNDER in 5 of San Francisco’s last 5 games when playing Philadelphia

San Francisco is 20-4 SU in its last 24 games

The total has gone UNDER in 5 of Philadelphia’s last 5 games when playing San Francisco

Philadelphia is 5-0 SU in its last 5 games

49ers vs. Eagles Prediction:

Take San Francisco. The Eagles essentially played a full extra quarter last week in their comeback win over the Bills. That’s an extra quarter of exhaustion for a defense that has wilted in recent weeks. With the Niners completely healthy, we’re about to see what may have happened in the NFC title game last season before Brock Purdy suffered the elbow injury that zapped him of any throwing ability. The 49ers have had this game circled since that loss and I expect them to take advantage of a bad spot for the Eagles.

49ers vs. Eagles NFL Prediction: SAN FRANCISCO 49ERS -3