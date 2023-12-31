49ers vs. Commanders NFL Week 17 Betting Odds & Prediction

Is the underdog the smart bet in Sunday’s 49ers vs. Commanders matchup at 1:00 p.m. ET? Or will San Francisco rebound from its embarrassing performance last Sunday night to the Ravens and cover as a double-digit favorite?

Game Matchup & Betting Odds

123 San Francisco 49ers (-14) at 124 Washington Commanders (+14); o/u 49.5

1:00 p.m. ET, Sunday, December 31, 2023

FedExField, Landover, MD

TV: FOX

49ers vs. Commanders Public Betting Information

Our NFL Public Betting Information page indicates that 69% of public bettors are currently backing the Commanders when it comes to the spread. This information is subject to change throughout the day, however, so be sure to check the link so you’re receiving the most up-to-date public betting data.

San Francisco 49ers DFS Spin

49ers QB Brock Purdy (stinger) was removed from the injury report and will start Week 17 against the Commanders. Purdy suffered a stinger for the second consecutive game in Week 16 against the Ravens but is good to go against the Commanders. Washington has bled production to quarterbacks this season and now will be without their top two corners, not exactly what they had in mind with a matchup on tap against the team scoring the third most points per game this season.

Washington Commanders DFS Spin

ESPN’s Jeremy Fowler reports Jacoby Brissett (hamstring, questionable) is expected to a game-time decision for Sunday’s 1PM ET matchup with the 49ers.

It’s a nightmare for fantasy managers who were counting on Brissett propping up Terry McLaurin and company for finals Sunday. The only good news is that it is at least a 1PM ET game. Even so, Brissett will be at risk of in-game aggravation if he suits up after suffering the issue in Thursday’s practice. Brissett is now an extremely shaky superflex option.

49ers vs. Commanders Betting Trends

San Francisco is 6-1 SU in its last 7 games

The total has gone OVER in 4 of San Francisco’s last 5 games

The over/under has gone OVER in 5 of Washington’s last 6 games

The total has gone OVER in 4 of Washington’s last 5 games at home

49ers vs. Commanders Prediction:

Take the over. The Commanders have allowed 28 or more points in six straight games, which is the longest streak in franchise history. The last team to do this in seven-plus games was the Lions across the 2020-21 seasons (eight games). In other words, this Washington defense stinks. And you know Kyle Shanahan and Co. would love to erase the performance from last week out of their mouths.

The total has gone over in four out of the Niners’ last five games and cashed in five out of the Commanders’ last six overall. The over is also 4-1 in the Commanders’ last five home games and has hit in four out of their last five games against a conference opponent as well.

49ers vs. Commanders NFL Prediction: OVER 49.5