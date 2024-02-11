49ers vs. Chiefs Super Bowl LVIII Anytime Touchdown Predictions

Which 49ers and Chiefs players will reach paydirt on Sunday when the two teams meet at 6:30 p.m. ET from Allegiant Stadium? Keep reading for our Super Bowl LVIII Anytime Touchdown predictions.

Game Matchup & Betting Odds

101 San Francisco 49ers (-1.5) vs. 102 Kansas City Chiefs (+1.5); o/u 47.5

6:30 p.m. ET, Sunday, February 11, 2024

Allegiant Stadium, Paradise, NV

TV: CBS

49ers vs. Chiefs: Public Bettors Still Hammering KC

Our NFL Public Betting Information page indicates that 68% of public bettors are currently backing the Chiefs when it comes to the spread. This information is subject to change throughout the day, however, so be sure to check the link so you’re receiving the most up-to-date public betting data.

Super Bowl LVIII Anytime Touchdown Prediction: Deebo Samuel (+155)

While he missed most of the 49ers’ Divisional round win over the Packers, Deebo Samuel has nevertheless seen his usage and his role increase as the season wore on. The multi-faceted player scored 12 touchdowns this season, with seven coming through the air and five on the ground. He also reached paydirt nine times in his final seven games and shouldn’t draw the attention of Kansas City’s top cover man, L’Jarius Sneed.

Super Bowl LVIII Anytime Touchdown Prediction: Travis Kelce (+100)

The only reason I listed Kelce is because he’s being offered at even money. There’s no sense in listed Christian McCaffrey or even Isiah Pacheco in this space, as there’s little to no value in the odds. At +100, it’s at least somewhat enticing to play Kelce, who has three touchdowns in his last two games.

Super Bowl LVIII Anytime Touchdown Prediction: Brock Purdy (+900)

Why lay money on a player to score a touchdown when he only has two on the season? Because Purdy is coming off a game in which he rushed five times for 48 yards. When he started to use his legs more in the second half of the NFC title game, it seemingly loosened him up and he started to make plays. Given how much man-to-man the Chiefs are willing to play, I wouldn’t be shocked if Purdy took an opportunity near the goal line to use his legs to reach the end zone. And at +900 odds, why not take a flier?