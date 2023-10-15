49ers vs. Browns Betting Prediction, Odds, and Trends

The San Francisco 49ers head to Cleveland to face the Browns on Sunday when Week 6’s afternoon slate begins at 1:00 PM ET on FOX. Can the Browns cover the 9.5-point spread as home underdogs? Check out our 49ers vs. Browns betting prediction to see who covers this big spread.

The San Francisco 49ers are 5-0 straight up and 4-1 against the spread this year. Their best win came against the Cowboys, and they have yet to lose a game this season.

The Cleveland Browns are 2-2 straight up on the year and 2-2 against the spread. Their best win came against the Titans, and their worst loss came against the Steelers.

49ers vs. Browns Matchup & Betting Odds

259 San Francisco 49ers (-9.5) at 260 Cleveland Browns (+9.5); O/U 36

1:00 PM ET, Sunday, October 15, 2023

Cleveland Browns Stadium, Cleveland, OH

49ers vs. Browns Public Betting Information

Our NFL Public Betting Information page indicates that the public favors the 49ers in this game. According to our numbers, 80% of public bets are on San Francisco -9.5. Please note that this information is subject to change all the way up to kickoff, so be sure to check the link before you pick so you’re receiving the most accurate and up-to-date public betting data.

San Francisco 49ers Daily Fantasy Spin

San Francisco starting linebacker Dre Greenlaw is listed as questionable for Sunday’s game with a hamstring injury. Greenlaw hasn’t practiced at all this week so it seems likely that he’ll be out for his club’s game against the Browns. Greenlaw is second on the team with 37 total tackles this season.

49ers backup running back Elijah Mitchell is questionable with a knee injury for this weekend’s game against the Browns. Mitchell was back at practice on Thursday, so he seems to have a shot at playing on Sunday. Mitchell has 52 rushing yards in 2 games of action this season.

Cleveland Browns Daily Fantasy Spin

Browns starting quarterback Deshaun Watson won’t play this weekend due to a rotator cuff contusion. The injury is serious enough that Watson could miss multiple games in addition to Sunday’s contest. Cleveland has elected to start former Panthers QB P.J. Walker instead of fifth-round rookie QB Dorian Thompson-Robinson. Walker has a record of 4-3 in his career. His career touchdown-pass-to-interception ratio is 5-11 and he has a career passer rating of 63.9. This line moved from 49ers -6 to 49ers -9.5 when it was announced that Deshaun Watson wouldn’t be playing.

Cleveland will also be without starting right guard Joel Bitonio on Sunday. Bitonio is dealing with a knee injury. Browns starting center Ethan Pocic is questionable for this weekend’s tilt with the 49ers as he nurses knee, foot, and chest injuries in the leadup to Sunday.

Do the Browns even have a chance against this 49er team? See our pick below.

49ers vs. Browns Betting Trends

San Francisco QB Brock Purdy is 10-3 ATS in his career.

Since last season, in games that 49ers RB Christian McCaffrey has started, San Francisco is 14-4 ATS.

San Francisco is 7-3 ATS in their last 10 games.

Teams going from Pacific Standard Time to Eastern Standard Time have gone 46-29-3 ATS since 2019. San Francisco normally plays in the PST time zone and is playing Cleveland in the EST time zone on Sunday.

49ers vs. Browns Betting Prediction:

The 49ers are clearly the best team in football right now. The eye test and the stats both bear that out. San Francisco is first in average scoring margin at +19.8 points per game. The 49ers rank first in points per play margin (0.299), second in yards per point margin (7.6), second in yards per play (6.3), and third in opponent yards per play (4.4). The 49ers quarterback, Brock Purdy, hasn’t lost a game he’s started and finished (12-0 straight-up), and he’s leading the league in total QBR (83.5) this season. San Francisco is a well-oiled machine.

The Browns will be trotting out P.J. Walker to start this game, and things could potentially get ugly for him early in this contest. The Niners’ defense averages 1.8 takeaways per game, a figure that ranks tied for sixth in the NFL this season. What’s more, San Francisco is tied with Buffalo for the most interceptions per game (1.6) this season. I didn’t like Cleveland’s chances to cover this game with Deshaun Watson at quarterback, and I like them even less with P.J. Walker under center. I like the 49ers to roll by double digits in this one.

NFL WEEK 6 PREDICTION: SAN FRANCISCO 49ERS -9.5