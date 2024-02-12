Close Menu
    2025 Super Bowl Betting Odds – 49ers Favored to Win NFL Title

    2025 Super Bowl Betting Odds

    Despite the Kansas City Chiefs claiming their third Lombardi Trophy in the last five years, Patrick Mahomes and Co. are not favored to win it all next season. Here’s a look at the 2025 Super Bowl betting odds following the Chiefs’ 25-22 overtime win over the 49ers.

    2025 Super Bowl Betting Odds: The Favorite

    Despite losing to the Chiefs on Super Bowl Sunday, the 49ers have opened at +450 favorites to win next year’s Lombardi Trophy. While Chase Young, Jauan Jennings and Jon Feliciano are unrestricted free agents, the Niners will largely return the same core that just got them to the Super Bowl. Christian McCaffrey, Deebo Samuel, George Kittle, Nick Bosa and Brock Purdy will all return next season.

    2025 Super Bowl Betting Odds: The Top 5

    Following the 49ers is the Chiefs at +750 to win next season’s Lombardi Trophy, which offers bettors incredible value considering Mahomes, Andy Reid and Travis Kelce will all return next season. Following the 49ers and Chiefs are the Ravens at +900. Baltimore fell to Kansas City in the AFC Championship Game this past season, but the Ravens have the defending MVP in Lamar Jackson and were favored to win that game at home. Finally, the Lions and Bills are +1200, respectively, to win the 2025 Super Bowl.

    2025 Super Bowl Betting Odds: The Rest of the Top-10

    The Cowboys and Bengals are both +1500, respectively, to win the Super Bowl next season, followed by the Eagles at +1700. The Dolphins are also +2000 to win it all, followed by the Texans and Packers, who are +2500, respectively, to win next season’s Lombardi Trophy.

    2025 Super Bowl Odds: The Mid-Range Longshots

    The Rams, Chargers, Jets and Jaguars are all +3000, respectively, to win the 2025 Super Bowl. The Vikings and Bears are both +4000, respectively, to win it all next season, followed by the Browns, Falcons and Colts at +5000, respectively. The Saints, Raiders, Bucs, Cardinals and Seahawks are all +7500, respectively, to win next season’s Super Bowl.

    2025 Super Bowl Odds: The Longshots

    Despite making the playoffs this past season, the Steelers are +10000 to win the 2025 Super Bowl, which are the same odds as the Broncos. The Commanders, Patriots, Titans and Giants, meanwhile, are all +15000 to win next season’s Super Bowl, followed by the Panthers, who have the longest odds at +25000.

