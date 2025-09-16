2025 NFL Week 3 Odds (Spreads, Totals), Betting Preview & TV

2025 NFL Week 3 betting preview (expert guide)

Your Tuesday morning one-scroll hub for NFL Week 3: current 2025 NFL Week 3 odds (spread & total) for every game, verified dates/times/locations, complete TV/streaming info, plus sharp angles and where the public money is leaning. Use this to shop numbers, build parlays, and time entries as limits rise later in the week.

Full Week 3 odds board (spread | total)

Lines as of Tuesday, Sept 16, 2025, 8:00 a.m. ET. Odds move—always check the live board before you bet.

Thursday — Sept 18 — 8:15 p.m. ET

• Dolphins at Bills — BUF -12 | 49.5

Sunday — Sept 21 (1:00 p.m. ET)

• Falcons at Panthers — ATL -5 | 43.0

• Packers at Browns — GB -7.5 | 42.0

• Texans at Jaguars — JAX -1 | 44.5

• Bengals at Vikings — MIN -3 | 41.5

• Steelers at Patriots — PIT -1.5 | 44.5

• Rams at Eagles — PHI -3.5 | 44.0

• Jets at Buccaneers — TB -7 | 45.5

• Colts at Titans — IND -3.5 | 43.0

• Raiders at Commanders — WSH -3.5 | 44.5

Sunday — Sept 21 (Late Window)

• Broncos at Chargers (4:05) — LAC -2.5 | 44.5

• Saints at Seahawks (4:05) — SEA -7 | 41.5

• Cowboys at Bears (4:25) — CHI -1 | 49.5

• Cardinals at 49ers (4:25) — SF -1.5 | 44.0

Sunday Night Football — Sept 21 — 8:20 p.m. ET

• Chiefs at Giants — KC -6 | 44.5

Monday Night Football — Sept 22 — 8:15 p.m. ET

• Lions at Ravens — BAL -6 | 51.5

Top Week 3 storylines & rivalries

AFC East pressure cooker (TNF): Miami heads to Orchard Park on a short week against a rolling Buffalo pass rush—explosives vs. discipline will set the tone.

Miami heads to Orchard Park on a short week against a rolling Buffalo pass rush—explosives vs. discipline will set the tone. NFC North/North: Packers–Browns pits a quick-game attack against a ferocious front; Lions–Ravens (MNF) features two MVP-caliber QBs and the slate’s highest total.

Packers–Browns pits a quick-game attack against a ferocious front; Lions–Ravens (MNF) features two MVP-caliber QBs and the slate’s highest total. West Coast trenches: Broncos–Chargers and Saints–Seahawks swing on protection and early down success rates.

Broncos–Chargers and Saints–Seahawks swing on protection and early down success rates. SNF panic meter: 0–2 Chiefs visit the Giants; market still giving Mahomes respect, but playmaker efficiency is under the microscope.

0–2 Chiefs visit the Giants; market still giving Mahomes respect, but playmaker efficiency is under the microscope. Rams–Eagles chess: Philly’s front vs. Stafford’s timing windows; WR prop market could move early.

Who’s the public betting?

Snapshot from this morning’s public splits shows heavy interest on a few sides. For live percentages and 24-hour movement, use TheSpread’s NFL Public Betting Chart: https://www.thespread.com/nfl-football-public-betting-chart/

Patriots (vs Steelers) — ~92%

(vs Steelers) — ~92% Panthers (vs Falcons) — ~78%

(vs Falcons) — ~78% Bengals (at Vikings) — ~78%

(at Vikings) — ~78% Commanders (vs Raiders) — ~75%

(vs Raiders) — ~75% Browns (vs Packers) — ~72%

(vs Packers) — ~72% Eagles (vs Rams) — ~72%

(vs Rams) — ~72% Bears (vs Cowboys) — ~70%

(vs Cowboys) — ~70% Lions (at Ravens) — ~67%

(at Ravens) — ~67% Jaguars (vs Texans) — ~66%

(vs Texans) — ~66% Saints (at Seahawks) — ~61%

Use this to spot potential fade/ride opportunities, particularly when public tickets push numbers off key edges (3, 6, 7).

Full Week 3 schedule — dates, times, locations, TV & streaming

Thursday, Sept 18 — 8:15 p.m. ET

Miami Dolphins at Buffalo Bills — Highmark Stadium, Orchard Park, NY

TV: Prime Video • Streaming: Prime Video (TNF)

Sunday, Sept 21 — 1:00 p.m. ET

Atlanta Falcons at Carolina Panthers — Bank of America Stadium, Charlotte, NC — FOX

Green Bay Packers at Cleveland Browns — Huntington Bank Field, Cleveland, OH — FOX

Houston Texans at Jacksonville Jaguars — EverBank Stadium, Jacksonville, FL — CBS

Cincinnati Bengals at Minnesota Vikings — U.S. Bank Stadium, Minneapolis, MN — CBS

Pittsburgh Steelers at New England Patriots — Gillette Stadium, Foxborough, MA — CBS

Los Angeles Rams at Philadelphia Eagles — Lincoln Financial Field, Philadelphia, PA — FOX

New York Jets at Tampa Bay Buccaneers — Raymond James Stadium, Tampa, FL — FOX

Indianapolis Colts at Tennessee Titans — Nissan Stadium, Nashville, TN — CBS

Las Vegas Raiders at Washington Commanders — Northwest Stadium, Landover, MD — FOX

Sunday, Sept 21 — 4:05 p.m. ET

Denver Broncos at Los Angeles Chargers — SoFi Stadium, Inglewood, CA — CBS

New Orleans Saints at Seattle Seahawks — Lumen Field, Seattle, WA — CBS

Sunday, Sept 21 — 4:25 p.m. ET

Dallas Cowboys at Chicago Bears — Soldier Field, Chicago, IL — FOX

Arizona Cardinals at San Francisco 49ers — Levi’s Stadium, Santa Clara, CA — FOX

Sunday Night Football — 8:20 p.m. ET

Kansas City Chiefs at New York Giants — MetLife Stadium, East Rutherford, NJ — NBC (Peacock)

Monday Night Football — Sept 22 — 8:15 p.m. ET

Detroit Lions at Baltimore Ravens — M&T Bank Stadium, Baltimore, MD — ABC/ESPN (ESPN app)

Streaming notes: Prime Video (TNF); FOX games via FOX Sports app (TV provider login); CBS games available in-market on Paramount+; NBC primetime streams on Peacock/NBC Sports app; ABC/ESPN via the ESPN app. Availability varies by market/subscription.

Week 3 Matchup Trends & Notes

MIA @ BUF (TNF): Short week + road dog vs. elite pass rush—consider first-half under if script is conservative.

Short week + road dog vs. elite pass rush—consider first-half under if script is conservative. ATL @ CAR: If Falcons maintain run-heavy approach, ATL ATS correlates to under; dog backers can isolate 1H spreads.

If Falcons maintain run-heavy approach, ATL ATS correlates to under; dog backers can isolate 1H spreads. GB @ CLE: Weather and pressure rate matter; GB’s quick game vs. Browns’ edges is the hinge.

Weather and pressure rate matter; GB’s quick game vs. Browns’ edges is the hinge. HOU @ JAX: Red-zone TD% vs. FG% likely decides it—live ML entries can beat pre-kick -1.

Red-zone TD% vs. FG% likely decides it—live ML entries can beat pre-kick -1. CIN @ MIN: Tempo dictates totals; if MIN sustains pace, 2H overs become attractive.

Tempo dictates totals; if MIN sustains pace, 2H overs become attractive. PIT @ NE: Low-variance profile; longest FG and defensive/ST props correlate with the total.

Low-variance profile; longest FG and defensive/ST props correlate with the total. LAR @ PHI: Trench delta favors PHI—split stake between spread and ML to manage variance.

Trench delta favors PHI—split stake between spread and ML to manage variance. NYJ @ TB: If Jets’ explosives don’t show, TB alt-spreads in the ladder make sense.

If Jets’ explosives don’t show, TB alt-spreads in the ladder make sense. IND @ TEN: Through 3 & 7 teaser logic applies if market holds -3.5.

Through 3 & 7 teaser logic applies if market holds -3.5. LV @ WSH: Turnovers loom large in a modest-total game; sack props align with under leans.

Turnovers loom large in a modest-total game; sack props align with under leans. DEN @ LAC: If LAC protection holds, YAC props pair well with Chargers ATS.

If LAC protection holds, YAC props pair well with Chargers ATS. NO @ SEA: Classic late-window under look if SEA plays keep-away; check wind.

Classic late-window under look if SEA plays keep-away; check wind. DAL @ CHI: Public brand bias boosts DAL; if CHI’s OL wins early downs, look for live CHI ML entries.

Public brand bias boosts DAL; if CHI’s OL wins early downs, look for live CHI ML entries. ARI @ SF: Prefer SF ML in parlays over laying a small number if you want lower variance.

Prefer SF ML in parlays over laying a small number if you want lower variance. KC @ NYG (SNF): If KC pass pro wobbles, pivot to TE/RB receiving props; -6 is fair pre-kick otherwise.

If KC pass pro wobbles, pivot to TE/RB receiving props; -6 is fair pre-kick otherwise. DET @ BAL (MNF): Highest total on the board; wait for an early stall to buy a better live over.

