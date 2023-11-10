Wyoming vs. UNLV Prediction, Betting Odds & Trends

With the Rebels laying 5.5 points as a home favorite and the total sitting at 50.5, what’s the smart bet in Friday night’s Wyoming vs. UNLV matchup? Kickoff is set from 10:45 p.m. ET from Las Vegas.

Game Matchup & Betting Odds

121 Wyoming Cowboys (+5.5) at 122 UNLV Rebels (-5.5); o/u 50.5

10:45 p.m. ET, Friday, November 10, 2023

Allegiant Stadium, Las Vegas, NV

TV: FS1

Wyoming vs. UNLV Public Betting Information

As of this writing, our CFB Public Betting page shows that 61% of bets are on UNLV. That said, this page is updated frequently so make sure that you click on the link provided so that you’re getting the most updated information.

Wyoming Cowboys Game Notes

Andrew Peasley completed 15 of 22 passes for 140 yards, two touchdowns and an interception in Friday’s 24-15 win over Colorado State. He also had 11 rushes for 49 yards.

The Cowboys did most of their damage on the ground in the win, though Peasley did complete 68.2 percent of his passes while throwing for a pair of touchdowns Friday. The senior quarterback’s now thrown nine touchdowns in his last four games despite averaging just 6.6 yards per completion in that span. Overall, Peasley’s up to 1,195 passing yards with 15 touchdowns and just four interceptions across eight games this season while rushing for 235 yards and an additional four scores.

UNLV Rebels Game Notes

Jayden Maiava completed 13 of 18 passes for 247 yards and three touchdowns during Saturday’s 56-14 victory over New Mexico. It was an impressive effort from the redshirt freshman, who completed 72.2 percent of his passes while throwing a season-high three touchdowns. Maiava’s been solid of late, throwing for 1,277 yards with nine touchdowns to just two interceptions over his last five games. He’ll look to keep building on a strong campaign in a road matchup with Wyoming on Friday.

Wyoming vs. UNLV Betting Trends

The Cowboys are 5-1 ATS in their last 6 games when playing Nevada-Las Vegas

Wyoming is 5-1 SU in its last 6 games when playing Nevada-Las Vegas

Nevada-Las Vegas is 5-0 SU in its last 5 games at home

Nevada-Las Vegas is 8-1 ATS in its last 9 games

Wyoming vs. UNLV Betting Prediction

Take the over, which has cashed in five out of the last six games between these two teams and in 13 out of the last 16 Wyoming-UNLV meetings. The over is also 5-2 in the Rebels’ last seven games and has cashed in six out of UNLV’s last eight home games when playing the Cowboys.

Wyoming vs. UNLV Prediction: OVER 50.5