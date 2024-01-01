Close Menu
    Wisconsin vs. LSU ReliaQuest Bowl Betting Odds & Prediction

    Wisconsin vs. LSU

    The ReliaQuest Bowl matchup at 12:00 p.m. ET will feature Wisconsin vs. LSU from Raymond James Stadium in Tampa, FL. Will the Tigers cover as an 8.5-point favorite? Or are the Badgers the better as the underdog?

    Game Matchup & Betting Odds

    273 Wisconsin Badgers (+8.5) vs. 274 LSU Tigers (-8.5); o/u 56.5

    12:00 p.m. ET, Monday, January 1, 2024

    Raymond James Stadium, Tampa, FL

    TV: ESPN2

    Wisconsin vs. LSU Public Betting Information

    As of this writing, our CFB Public Betting page shows that 69% of bets are on LSU. That said, this page is updated frequently so make sure that you click on the link provided so that you’re getting the most updated information.

    Wisconsin Badgers Game Notes

    Jackson Acker (undisclosed) is likely to play in Monday’s ReliaQuest Bowl against LSU, The Milwaukee Journal-Sentinel reports. Acker missed Wisconsin’s regular-season finale due to an undisclosed injury but is expected to suit up Monday. With Braelon Allen declaring for the NFL Draft and sitting out the bowl game, Acker could receive the bulk of the Badgers’ carries.

    LSU Tigers Game Notes

    Garrett Nussmeier is expected to be the starting quarterback for LSU’s bowl game against Wisconsin on Jan. 1, Wilson Alexander of The New Orleans Advocate reports. Heisman winner Jayden Daniels declared for the NFL Draft on Monday, so LSU’s team went to its next best option at quarterback in Nussmeier. He has 17 completions for 197 yards and one touchdown across his five games of LSU’s 2023 season thus far.

    The total has gone UNDER in 4 of Wisconsin’s last 5 games

    The total has gone OVER in 15 of Louisiana State’s last 16 games

    Louisiana State is 6-1 ATS in its last 7 games

    Wisconsin vs. LSU Betting Prediction

    Take Wisconsin. There’s a reason why Jayden Daniels won the Heisman Trophy despite LSU not challenging for a playoff berth. While the Tigers were loaded at the skill positions, Daniels was the offense. Now he’s preparing for the NFL draft and thus, the LSU offense takes a huge hit.

    Granted, Wisconsin will be without star running back Braelon Allen, but this LSU defense can be had regardless. The Badgers are 7-0 when they run for more than 105 yards and are 0-5 when they fall short of that mark. There’s little to no reason to believe LSU will hold Wisconsin to fewer than 105 rushing yards today.

    The Badgers will also generate some pressure on Nussmeier and force this LSU passing game to be off at times. The Tigers will score, but this is a good spot to put the points in your back pocket with the team that has the better defense.

    Wisconsin vs. LSU Prediction: WISCONSIN BADGERS +8.5

