Wisconsin vs. Illinois Betting Prediction, Betting Odds & Trends

Unranked Wisconsin heads to Champaign to face unranked Illinois at 3:30 PM ET on Saturday on FS1. Can the Badgers cover the 3-point spread as road favorites this weekend? Our Wisconsin vs. Illinois betting prediction will give you today’s winner.

Wisconsin is 4-2 straight up this season and 2-4 against the spread. Their best win came against Rutgers and their worst loss came against Washington State.

Illinois is 3-4 straight up this season and 1-6 against the spread. Their best win came against Maryland, and their worst loss came against Nebraska.

Wisconsin vs. Illinois Matchup & Betting Odds

365 Wisconsin Badgers (-3) at 366 Illinois Fighting Illini (+3); o/u 40.5

3:30 p.m. ET, Saturday, October 21, 2023

Memorial Stadium, Champaign, IL

TV: FS1

Wisconsin vs. Illinois Public Betting Prediction

As of this writing, our CFB Public Betting page shows that 64% of bets are on Wisconsin. That said, this page is updated frequently so make sure that you click on the link provided so that you’re getting the most updated information.

Wisconsin Badgers Game Notes

Wisconsin quarterback Tanner Mordecai recently had surgery to repair a broken hand he suffered in his team’s game against Iowa last weekend. Mordecai will be out for Saturday’s game against Illinois and likely several more contests after that. The SMU transfer had thrown for 1,127 yards, 3 touchdowns, and 3 interceptions, and had run for 161 yards and 4 touchdowns before injuring his hand. The Badgers will start freshman Braedyn Locke at quarterback this weekend. He completed 15 of 30 passes for 122 yards, 0 touchdowns, and 1 interception in relief of Mordecai against Iowa last Saturday.

Illinois Fighting Illini Game Notes

Illinois’ top two leading rushers are questionable for Saturday’s home clash with Wisconsin. Illini leading rusher Reggie Love III is questionable with a lower-leg injury that kept him out of last week’s game. Illinois’ second-leading rusher, Kaden Feagin, is questionable with a shoulder injury for this weekend’s game. Both backs have carried the ball over 40 times for more than 230 yards apiece this season. Redshirt sophomore Josh McCray would likely see more carries if Love and Feagin are out or limited this weekend.

Illinois starting inside linebacker Tarique Barnes and starting defensive tackle Keith Randolph Jr. are both questionable with undisclosed injuries this weekend.

Wisconsin vs. Illinois Betting Trends

Wisconsin is 2-7-1 ATS in their last 10 games.

The under is 7-3 in Wisconsin’s last 10 games.

Wisconsin is 14-18 ATS since the beginning of the 2021 season.

Illinois is 7-5 ATS as a home underdog since the beginning of the 2019 season.

The under is 6-3-1 in Illinois’ last 10 games.

Wisconsin vs. Illinois Betting Prediction

Wisconsin’s offense was mediocre with Tanner Mordecai at quarterback. The Badgers are ranked 75th in points per play and 74th in yards per point. I think they could be significantly worse with redshirt freshman Braedyn Locke under center. Locke hadn’t thrown a collegiate pass before last weekend, and he only completed 51.6% of his passes on 4.2 yards per attempt as Wisconsin’s offense sputtered to a 15-6 home loss to Iowa.

Illinois hasn’t really looked great either, but they looked much better last weekend than Wisconsin did. The Illini went on the road and beat a 5-1 Maryland team 27-24 as Fighting Illini QB Luke Altmeyer threw for 206 yards and 2 touchdowns while posting a QBR of 63.1. I think Illinois might be trending up while Wisconsin is trending down. In any event, I can’t take a freshman quarterback making his first career start on the road in a hostile environment. Especially when I’d have to lay points to do it. I’m on Illinois in a slight upset at home this weekend.