Western Michigan vs. Northern Illinois Betting Odds & Prediction

With the Huskies laying 4.5 points as a home favorite and the total sitting at 54.5, what’s the best bet in Tuesday night’s Western Michigan vs. Northern Illinois matchup? This MAC contest kicks off at 7:00 p.m. ET.

Game Matchup & Betting Odds

305 Western Michigan Broncos (+4.5) at 306 Northern Illinois Huskies (-4.5); o/u 54.5

7:00 p.m. ET, Tuesday, November 14, 2023

Huskie Stadium, Dekalb, IL

TV: ESPNU

Western Michigan vs. Northern Illinois Public Betting Information

As of this writing, our CFB Public Betting page shows that 58% of bets are on Western Michigan. That said, this page is updated frequently so make sure that you click on the link provided so that you’re getting the most updated information.

Western Michigan Broncos Game Notes

Hayden Wolff went 25-for-36 for 333 yards with three touchdowns and one interception against Central Michigan on Tuesday night. Wolf has at least 290 yards in two of the last three games, with multiple touchdowns accounted for in three of the last five. Next up for the Broncos is Northern Illinois on Nov. 14.

Northern Illinois Huskies Game Notes

Rocky Lombardi went 15-for-26 for 141 yards, along with 14 rushing yards and a touchdown on the ground, against Ball State on Tuesday night. Lombardi has run for a touchdown in two of the last three games, with three passing touchdowns in the other. The Huskies will next take on Western Michigan next Tuesday night (Nov.14).

Western Michigan vs. Northern Illinois Betting Trends

The total has gone OVER in 7 of Western Michigan’s last 8 games

Western Michigan is 6-1 ATS in its last 7 games

The total has gone UNDER in 5 of Northern Illinois’s last 5 games at home

Northern Illinois is 6-1 SU in its last 7 games when playing at home against Western Michigan

Western Michigan vs. Northern Illinois Betting Prediction

Take Western Michigan. The Huskies are a pathetic 1-11 against the spread in their last 12 home games. NIU is also 3-7 at the betting window in its last 10 games against an opponent in the West Division and is 1-5 against the number in its last six games played in the month of November. On the other side, the Broncos are 9-3 at the betting window in their last 12 games overall.

Western Michigan vs. Northern Illinois Prediction: WESTERN MICHIGAN +4.5