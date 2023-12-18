Close Menu
    BET FROM ANY STATE - $750 BONUS!
    Register / Login
    NCAAF Articles

    Western Kentucky vs. Old Dominion Famous Toastery Bowl Prediction

    Anthony RomeBy Updated:No Comments
    Western Kentucky vs. Old Dominion

    With the Monarchs listed as 4.5-point favorites and the total sitting at 51.5, what’s the best bet in Monday’s Western Kentucky vs. Old Dominion Famous Toastery Bowl at 2:30 p.m. ET?

    Game Matchup & Betting Odds

    201 Western Kentucky Hilltoppers (+4.5) vs. 202 Old Dominion Monarchs (-4.5); o/u 51.5

    2:30 p.m. ET, Monday, December 18, 2023

    Jerry Richardson Stadium, Charlotte, NC

    TV: ESPN/ESPN+

    Western Kentucky vs. Old Dominion Public Betting Information

    As of this writing, our CFB Public Betting page shows that 66% of bets are on Texas Tech. That said, this page is updated frequently so make sure that you click on the link provided so that you’re getting the most updated information.

    Western Kentucky Hilltoppers Game Notes

    Austin Reed isn’t expected to play in Monday’s bowl game versus Old Dominion, national college football writer Brett McMurphy reports.

    If Reed is indeed not going to play, that would lead to a major change under center for the Hilltoppers’ passing attack in the bowl game. Reed would finish out his senior season with 3,317 passing yards and a 31/11 TD:INT ratio over 12 games.

    Old Dominion Monarchs Game Notes

    Grant Wilson was 15-for-33 passing for 208 yards, one touchdown and one interception during Saturday’s 25-24 victory versus Georgia State. He also had 15 rushes for -16 yards with one touchdown.

    While Wilson completed fewer than 50 percent of his attempts and threw an interception, he managed to come through in crunch time. He led back-to-back scoring drives to end the fourth quarter on a 12-0 run, including a 49-yard touchdown drive as time expired. Wilson will finish the regular season with 2,026 passing yards and a 16:7 TD:INT with two rushing touchdowns and 166 rushing yards.

    The Hilltoppers are 6-1 SU in its last 7 games when playing Old Dominion

    Western Kentucky is 5-2 ATS in its last 7 games when playing Old Dominion

    The total has gone UNDER in 5 of Old Dominion’s last 7 games

    The total has gone OVER in 5 of Old Dominion’s last 7 games when playing Western Kentucky

    Western Kentucky vs. Old Dominion Betting Prediction

    Take Western Kentucky. The Monarchs are just 2-5 against the spread in their last seven games against Western Kentucky. Old Dominion is also 7-18 straight up in their last 25 games against an opponent in the Conference USA. The Hilltoppers, meanwhile, have won nine out of their last 12 games played in December.

    Western Kentucky vs. Old Dominion Prediction: WESTERN KENTUCKY HILLTOPPERS +4.5

    Share.

    Related Posts

    Add A Comment

    Leave A Reply

    NFL

    NBA

    NCAAFB

    NCAABB

    MLB

    NHL

    Betting

    ABOUT

    THIS IS NOT A GAMBLING SITE – If you think you have a gambling problem click here.

    Disclaimer: This site is for informational and entertainment purposes only. Individual users are responsible for the laws regarding accessing gambling information from their jurisdictions. Many countries around the world prohibit gambling, please check the laws in your location. Any use of this information that may violate any federal, state, local or international law is strictly prohibited.

    Copyright: The information contained on TheSpread.com website is protected by international copyright and may not be reproduced, or redistributed in any way without expressed written consent.

    About: TheSpread.com is the largest sports betting news site in the United States. We provide point spread news, odds, statistics and information to over 175 countries around the world each year. Our coverage includes all North American College and Professional Sports as well as entertainment, political and proposition wagering news.

    ©1999-2023 TheSpread.com