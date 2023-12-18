Western Kentucky vs. Old Dominion Famous Toastery Bowl Prediction

With the Monarchs listed as 4.5-point favorites and the total sitting at 51.5, what’s the best bet in Monday’s Western Kentucky vs. Old Dominion Famous Toastery Bowl at 2:30 p.m. ET?

Game Matchup & Betting Odds

201 Western Kentucky Hilltoppers (+4.5) vs. 202 Old Dominion Monarchs (-4.5); o/u 51.5

2:30 p.m. ET, Monday, December 18, 2023

Jerry Richardson Stadium, Charlotte, NC

TV: ESPN/ESPN+

Western Kentucky vs. Old Dominion Public Betting Information

As of this writing, our CFB Public Betting page shows that 66% of bets are on Texas Tech. That said, this page is updated frequently so make sure that you click on the link provided so that you’re getting the most updated information.

Western Kentucky Hilltoppers Game Notes

Austin Reed isn’t expected to play in Monday’s bowl game versus Old Dominion, national college football writer Brett McMurphy reports.

If Reed is indeed not going to play, that would lead to a major change under center for the Hilltoppers’ passing attack in the bowl game. Reed would finish out his senior season with 3,317 passing yards and a 31/11 TD:INT ratio over 12 games.

Old Dominion Monarchs Game Notes

Grant Wilson was 15-for-33 passing for 208 yards, one touchdown and one interception during Saturday’s 25-24 victory versus Georgia State. He also had 15 rushes for -16 yards with one touchdown.

While Wilson completed fewer than 50 percent of his attempts and threw an interception, he managed to come through in crunch time. He led back-to-back scoring drives to end the fourth quarter on a 12-0 run, including a 49-yard touchdown drive as time expired. Wilson will finish the regular season with 2,026 passing yards and a 16:7 TD:INT with two rushing touchdowns and 166 rushing yards.

Western Kentucky vs. Old Dominion Betting Trends

The Hilltoppers are 6-1 SU in its last 7 games when playing Old Dominion

Western Kentucky is 5-2 ATS in its last 7 games when playing Old Dominion

The total has gone UNDER in 5 of Old Dominion’s last 7 games

The total has gone OVER in 5 of Old Dominion’s last 7 games when playing Western Kentucky

Western Kentucky vs. Old Dominion Betting Prediction

Take Western Kentucky. The Monarchs are just 2-5 against the spread in their last seven games against Western Kentucky. Old Dominion is also 7-18 straight up in their last 25 games against an opponent in the Conference USA. The Hilltoppers, meanwhile, have won nine out of their last 12 games played in December.

Western Kentucky vs. Old Dominion Prediction: WESTERN KENTUCKY HILLTOPPERS +4.5