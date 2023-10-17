Western Kentucky vs. Jacksonville State Prediction & Betting Odds

Conference USA foes clash at Burgess-Snow Field on Tuesday night, where Jacksonville State will host Western Kentucky at 7:30 p.m. ET. With the home team listed as the dog and the total sitting at 59.5, what’s the smart bet in this Western Kentucky vs. Jacksonville State matchup?

Game Matchup & Betting Odds

303 Western Kentucky Hilltoppers (-7.5) at 304 Jacksonville State Gamecocks (+7.5); o/u 59.5

7:30 p.m. ET, Tuesday, October 15, 2023

Burgess-Snow Field, Jacksonville, AL

TV: ESPNU

Western Kentucky vs. Jacksonville State Public Betting Information

As of this writing, our CFB Public Betting page shows that 58% of bets are on Jacksonville State. That said, this page is updated frequently so make sure that you click on the link provided so that you’re getting the most updated information.

Western Kentucky Hilltoppers Game Notes

Austin Reed went 19-for-34 for 297 yards, three touchdowns, and an interception against La Tech on Thursday. These are fine numbers, but it seems clear Reed won’t replicate last season’s performance when he had 4,744 passing yards and 40 touchdowns. He has 14 touchdowns through six games and only one 300-yard performance, but the culprit seems to be he has decidedly less talent to throw the ball to in 2023. Malachi Corley was responsible for 207 of these yards. It’s kind of a Reed-to-Corley offense right now.

Western Kentucky vs. Jacksonville State Notes

Zion Webb (concussion) will be out for an unknown amount of time, Pete Thamel of ESPN.com reports Wednesday. Webb suffered a concussion in Jacksonville State’s Tuesday night loss to Liberty and was pulled from the game after completing just one pass for 18 yards. The quarterback’s timetable to return is reportedly unclear, which should clear the way for either Logan Smothers or Ashton Frye to replace him under center.

Western Kentucky vs. Jacksonville State Betting Trends

The total has gone OVER in 5 of Western Kentucky’s last 6 games on the road

Western Kentucky is 9-3 ATS in its last 12 games on the road

The over/under has gone UNDER in 5 of Jacksonville State’s last 5 games at home

The total has gone UNDER in 8 of Jacksonville State’s last 11 games

Western Kentucky vs. Jacksonville State Betting Prediction

Take Western Kentucky. Not only is starting quarterback Zion Webb questionable for Jacksonville State, so is backup Logan Smothers. The latter is dealing with an ankle injury so even if he plays tonight, he’ll do so at less than 100-percent. If neither Webb nor Smothers can go tonight, Ashton Frye will be pressed back into action. Fyre is a redshirt freshman that went 5-for-11 for 51 yards against Liberty last Tuesday, while also rushing for 23 yards on seven carries. Jacksonville State could take advantage of Western Kentucky’s defense, but not without its top two quarterbacks.

Western Kentucky vs. Jacksonville State Prediction: WESTERN KENTUCKY HILLTOPPERS -7.5