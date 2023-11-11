West Virginia vs. Oklahoma Betting Odds, Prediction & Trends

The West Virginia Mountaineers will travel to Norman to take on the Oklahoma Sooners. Are the Sooners a good bet to cover as 11.5-point home favorites or is the value elsewhere? Keep reading for our West Virginia vs. Oklahoma prediction.

Game Matchup & Betting Odds

201 West Virginia (+11.5) at 202 Oklahoma (-11.5); o/u 60.0

7:00 p.m. ET, Saturday, November 11, 2023

Gaylord Family Oklahoma Memorial Stadium, Norman, OK

TV: FOX

West Virginia vs. Oklahoma Public Betting Information

As of this writing, our CFB Public Betting page shows that 53% of bets are on West Virginia. That said, this page is updated frequently so make sure that you click on the link provided so that you’re getting the most updated information.

West Virginia Mountaineers Game Notes

West Virginia improved to 6-3 on year after their 37-7 win against BYU in week 10. Jahiem White had a big for the Mountaineers as he ran for 146 yards on 16 carries. White was not the only 100-yard rusher for the Mountaineers, as CJ Donaldson ran for 102 yards on 14 carries. West Virginia will look to continue their rushing attack on the road against the #17 ranked Sooners.

Oklahoma Sooners Game Notes

Oklahoma dropped their second consecutive game, as they lost to in-state rival Oklahoma State by a score of 27-24 last Saturday. Dillion Gabriel had a nice day in the loss, throwing for 344 total yards. Oklahoma will look to get back in the win column as they return home to face an unranked West Virginia team.

West Virginia vs. Oklahoma Betting Trends

West Virginia is 3-2 ATS in their last 5 road games.

The total has gone over in 3 of the last 5 games in this matchup.

Oklahoma is 9-1 SU in their last 10 games versus West Virginia.

West Virginia vs. Oklahoma BETTING PREDICTION

West Virginia played an all-around game in week 10 beating BYU by 30 points, while Oklahoma has dropped two straight contests.

This is too many points, West Virginia should be able to run the ball against a mediocre Oklahoma defense and WVU has been solid on the defensive side of the ball the past two weeks. Furthermore, I worry about the motivation levels for Oklahoma, after defeating Texas they looked like they were on the way to CFB playoff. Now three weeks later those hopes are gone and a chance at the big-12 championship game are unlikely at this point. Give me West Virginia this game is going to be close.

West Virginia vs. Oklahoma Prediction: West Virginia +11.5