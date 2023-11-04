    BET FROM ANY STATE - $750 BONUS!
    Washington vs. USC Week 10 Betting Odds, Prediction & Trends

    Paul ElliotBy No Comments
    Washington vs. USC

    The Washington Huskies head to LA on Saturday to face the USC Trojans. With the undefeated Huskies listed as a 3-point favorites and the total at 77.5 points. What is the best bet from the Coliseum? Keep reading for our Washington vs. USC prediction.

    Game Matchup & Betting Odds

    371 Washington (-3.0) at 372 USC (+3.0); o/u 77.5

    7:30 p.m. ET, Saturday, November 4, 2023

    Los Angeles Memorial Coliseum, Los Angeles, CA

    TV: ABC

    Washington vs. USC Public Betting Information

    As of this writing, our CFB Public Betting page shows that 60% of bets are on Washington. That said, this page is updated frequently so make sure that you click on the link provided so that you’re getting the most updated information.

    Washington Huskies Game Notes

    Washington remained perfect on the season by defeating Stanford on the road by a score of 42-33 in week 9. Michael Penix Jr. found his groove after a rather quiet game by his standards in week 8. Penix threw for 369 yards and four TD’s. Penix will be eager to get on the field in week 10, facing a USC defense that has allowed 40+ points in four of the past five games.

    USC Trojans Game Notes

    USC improved to 7-2 after their thrilling 50-49 win against the Cal Golden Bears. Cardinals. MarShawn Lloyd had a big afternoon for the Trojans versus Cal recording 115 yards on the ground and 72 receiving yards, while finding the endzone twice. Offense has not been the problem for the Trojans, but the defense will have to be able to find some stops if they want to knock off #5 Washington.

    Washington is 1-3-1 ATS in their last 5 away games.

    USC is 7-3 SU in its last home 10 games.

    The total has gone over in 5 of the last 5 games for the Trojans.

    Washington vs. USC BETTING PREDICTION

    Washington enters this contest off a solid performance against Stanford, while USC was able to hold on late to defeat Cal by one point.

    This should be a fun one if you like points, this game will likely come to which defense will be able to force a handful of stops or turnovers. While Washington has clearly looked like the better team this year, we’re going to roll with the Trojans as the home dog in this one. While Micheal Penix is a fantastic player, in my opinion USC still has the best quarterback in college football Caleb Williams, and he is going to show that come Saturday night in primetime. The home crowd should hopefully help the USC defense, and maybe they can create a turnover or two. This should be a close, high scoring affair, take the Trojans here.  

    Washington vs. USC Prediction: USC +3

