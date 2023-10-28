Washington vs. Stanford Prediction, Betting Odds & Trends

Pac-12 rivals clash in Stanford, CA on Saturday night when the Cardinal host No. 5 Washington at 7:00 p.m. ET. After the Huskies nearly lost last week to Arizona State, is Washington a bad bet tonight? Check out odds, trends and our Washington vs. Stanford prediction ahead.

Game Matchup & Betting Odds

179 Washington Huskies (-27.5) at 180 Stanford Cardinal (+27.5); o/u 60.5

7:00 p.m. ET, Saturday, October 28, 2023

Stanford Stadium, Stanford, CA

TV: FS1

Washington vs. Stanford Public Betting Information

As of this writing, our CFB Public Betting page shows that 53% of bets are on Washington. That said, this page is updated frequently so make sure that you click on the link provided so that you’re getting the most updated information.

Washington Huskies Game Notes

Michael Penix was 27-for-42 passing for 275 yards and two interceptions during Saturday’s 15-7 win versus Arizona State. Penix may have allowed Bo Nix to catch up with him in the Heisman race after a mistake-riddled performance. The Huskies failed to move the ball on the ground against the Sun Devils, which impeded Penix’s ability to get the ball out to his talented receivers. He totaled 275 yards through the air, but the offense proved too one-dimensional and was exploited by Arizona State. He also threw zero touchdown passes for the second time this season. A win is a win, but the Huskies got lucky and showed that Penix is beatable.

Stanford Cardinal Game Notes

Ashton Daniels completed 27 of 45 passes for 268 yards, one touchdown and one interception during Saturday’s 42-7 defeat to UCLA. He also had six rushes for -11 yards. Daniels was let down by his defense Saturday, but the sophomore has put together solid numbers against a ranked team for the second consecutive week. After directing eight scoring drives against USC, UCLA’s defense was a much tougher test. The scoreboard doesn’t necessarily reflect it, but that’s a result of sputtering out in the red zone. Daniels moved the ball well between the 20s and committed only one interception against a very talented cornerback crew.

Washington vs. Stanford Betting Trends

The Huskies are 5-0 SU in their last 5 games

Washington is 5-0 SU in its last 5 games on the road

Stanford is 6-1 SU in its last 7 games when playing at home against Washington

The total has gone UNDER in 5 of Stanford’s last 6 games

Washington vs. Stanford Betting Prediction

Take the under. I don’t know what happened to the Huskies’ offense last week at home but something is amidst. The under is 4-1 in Washington’s last five games on the road and if you expand that number even more, you’ll see the under is 20-7 in the Huskies’ last 27 games on the road. On the other side the under has cashed in in five of Stanford’s last six games overall. The Cardinal don’t have an offense, so I don’t see how Stanford contributes enough to the over tonight.

Washington vs. Stanford Prediction: UNDER 60.5