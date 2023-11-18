    BET FROM ANY STATE - $750 BONUS!
    Register / Login
    NCAAF Articles

    Washington vs. Oregon State Prediction, Betting Odds & Trends

    Anthony RomeBy No Comments
    Washington vs. Oregon State

    The game that has perhaps the biggest implications on the college football playoff will take place in Corvallis on Saturday night. With the Beavers listed as small home favorites and the total sitting at 62.5, what’s the smart bet in tonight’s Washington vs. Oregon State matchup?

    Game Matchup & Betting Odds

    379 Washington Huskies (+1.5) at 380 Oregon State Beavers (-1.5); o/u 62.5

    7:30 p.m. ET, Saturday, November 18, 2023

    Reser Stadium, Corvallis, OR

    TV: ABC

    Washington vs. Oregon State Public Betting Information

    As of this writing, our CFB Public Betting page shows that 55% of bets are on Washington. That said, this page is updated frequently so make sure that you click on the link provided so that you’re getting the most updated information.

    Washington Huskies Game Notes

    Michael Penix was 24-for-42 passing for 332 yards and two touchdowns during Saturday’s 35-28 victory against Utah. He also had five rushes for -14 yards with one touchdown.

    The Utes contained Penix’s running ability, but they had few answers for his arm, as he torched the Utah secondary for 332 yards. Penix will face a tough Oregon State defense next week, and it’ll take a signature performance from the Heisman hopeful to keep Washington’s unbeaten season intact.

    Oregon State Beavers Game Notes

    D.J. Uiagalelei was 12-for-19 passing for 240 yards and two touchdowns during Saturday’s 62-17 win over Stanford.

    Uaigalelei put together one of this best games of the season in a decisive win over Stanford. Although he didn’t show any dual-threat ability in the win, the Clemson transfer looked incredibly confident in the pocket and received great protection from his offensive line. The Beavers have tough road ahead with games against Washington and Oregon, and the team will need Uiagalelei’s best efforts to close out the season.

    The Huskies are 5-0 SU in their last 5 games on the road

    Washington is 5-0 SU in its last 5 games

    Oregon State is 5-0 SU in its last 5 games at home

    The Beavers are 12-1 ATS in its last 13 games at home

    Washington vs. Oregon State Betting Prediction

    Take Oregon State, which is 17-6 against the spread in its last 23 games overall. The Huskies, meanwhile, have dropped four out of their last five games at the betting window when facing the Beavers. They’ve also been walking the tightrope since walking it off against Oregon last month and appear destined to fall off.

    Washington vs. Oregon State Prediction: OREGON STATE BEAVERS -1.5

    Share.

    Related Posts

    Add A Comment

    Leave A Reply

    NFL

    NBA

    NCAAFB

    NCAABB

    MLB

    NHL

    Betting

    ABOUT

    THIS IS NOT A GAMBLING SITE – If you think you have a gambling problem click here.

    Disclaimer: This site is for informational and entertainment purposes only. Individual users are responsible for the laws regarding accessing gambling information from their jurisdictions. Many countries around the world prohibit gambling, please check the laws in your location. Any use of this information that may violate any federal, state, local or international law is strictly prohibited.

    Copyright: The information contained on TheSpread.com website is protected by international copyright and may not be reproduced, or redistributed in any way without expressed written consent.

    About: TheSpread.com is the largest sports betting news site in the United States. We provide point spread news, odds, statistics and information to over 175 countries around the world each year. Our coverage includes all North American College and Professional Sports as well as entertainment, political and proposition wagering news.

    ©1999-2023 TheSpread.com