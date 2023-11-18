Washington vs. Oregon State Prediction, Betting Odds & Trends

The game that has perhaps the biggest implications on the college football playoff will take place in Corvallis on Saturday night. With the Beavers listed as small home favorites and the total sitting at 62.5, what’s the smart bet in tonight’s Washington vs. Oregon State matchup?

Game Matchup & Betting Odds

379 Washington Huskies (+1.5) at 380 Oregon State Beavers (-1.5); o/u 62.5

7:30 p.m. ET, Saturday, November 18, 2023

Reser Stadium, Corvallis, OR

TV: ABC

Washington vs. Oregon State Public Betting Information

As of this writing, our CFB Public Betting page shows that 55% of bets are on Washington. That said, this page is updated frequently so make sure that you click on the link provided so that you’re getting the most updated information.

Washington Huskies Game Notes

Michael Penix was 24-for-42 passing for 332 yards and two touchdowns during Saturday’s 35-28 victory against Utah. He also had five rushes for -14 yards with one touchdown.

The Utes contained Penix’s running ability, but they had few answers for his arm, as he torched the Utah secondary for 332 yards. Penix will face a tough Oregon State defense next week, and it’ll take a signature performance from the Heisman hopeful to keep Washington’s unbeaten season intact.

Oregon State Beavers Game Notes

D.J. Uiagalelei was 12-for-19 passing for 240 yards and two touchdowns during Saturday’s 62-17 win over Stanford.

Uaigalelei put together one of this best games of the season in a decisive win over Stanford. Although he didn’t show any dual-threat ability in the win, the Clemson transfer looked incredibly confident in the pocket and received great protection from his offensive line. The Beavers have tough road ahead with games against Washington and Oregon, and the team will need Uiagalelei’s best efforts to close out the season.

Washington vs. Oregon State Betting Trends

The Huskies are 5-0 SU in their last 5 games on the road

Washington is 5-0 SU in its last 5 games

Oregon State is 5-0 SU in its last 5 games at home

The Beavers are 12-1 ATS in its last 13 games at home

Washington vs. Oregon State Betting Prediction

Take Oregon State, which is 17-6 against the spread in its last 23 games overall. The Huskies, meanwhile, have dropped four out of their last five games at the betting window when facing the Beavers. They’ve also been walking the tightrope since walking it off against Oregon last month and appear destined to fall off.

Washington vs. Oregon State Prediction: OREGON STATE BEAVERS -1.5