Washington State vs. Washington Apple Cup Betting Prediction

Is 16.5 too many points to lay with the Huskies in Saturday’s Washington State vs. Washington Apple Cup matchup? Or will the Huskies roll ahead of the Pac-12 Championship matchup against Oregon?

Game Matchup & Betting Odds

203 Washington State Cougars (+16.5) at 204 Washington Huskies (-16.5); o/u 66.5

4:00 p.m. ET, Saturday, November 25, 2023

Husky Stadium, Seattle, WA

TV: FOX

Washington State vs. Washington Public Betting Information

As of this writing, our CFB Public Betting page shows that 51% of bets are on Washington State. That said, this page is updated frequently so make sure that you click on the link provided so that you’re getting the most updated information.

Washington State Cougars Game Notes

Cameron Ward was 18-for-30 passing for 288 yards and two touchdowns during Friday’s 56-14 victory over Colorado. He also had 10 rushes for 27 yards with two touchdowns.

Ward was unstoppable in the blowout win, and further demonstrated the potency of Washington State’s passing attack. Although Ward has put together an excellent season, the Cougars battled through inconsistent defensive play and an anemic running game which usually put Ward in several tough spots. Although Ward has the skills to make it to the next level, we should see Ward back with the Cougars in lieu of an NFL Draft that will already be packed with quarterback talent.

Washington Huskies Game Notes

Michael Penix completed 13 of 28 passes for 162 yards and two touchdowns during Saturday’s 22-20 victory versus Oregon State. He also had three rushes for 22 yards with one touchdown.

Penix’s weak performance was the opening Bo Nix needed, and if the Ducks can beat the Huskies in the title game, it could be Nix hoisting the trophy instead of Penix, who has been the perennial favorite for most of the season. He completed only 13 passes in the game, and it was barely enough to upend the Beavers, who fought till the final seconds.

Washington State vs. Washington Betting Trends

The total has gone OVER in 4 of Washington State’s last 5 games

The total has gone OVER in 4 of Washington State’s last 5 games on the road

Washington is 5-0 SU in its last 5 games at home

The Huskies are 5-0 SU in their last 5 games

Washington State vs. Washington Betting Prediction

Take Washington State. For as great as Washington has been this season, the Huskies have played down to their competition at times. They should have lost outright to Arizona State as a 28-point favorite and that game was in Seattle. They surrendered 33 points the following week to a bad Stanford team (another failed cover) and only beat Arizona by a touchdown as a 20-point road favorite.

Washington State finally snapped its six-game losing skid with a 56-14 beat down against an overmatched Colorado team last Friday. The Cougars have struggled defensively this season, but they’ve had a knack for moving the ball offensively and Washington’s defense can be had. With a rematch against Oregon in the Pac-12 title game on deck, I’m willing to roll the dice that the Cougars catch the Huskies going through the motions today in the Apple Cup.

Washington State vs. Washington Prediction: WASHINGTON STATE COUGARS +16.5