Washington State vs. Oregon Betting Prediction, Betting Odds & Trends

Unranked Washington State heads to Eugene to face #9 Oregon at 3:30 PM ET on Saturday on ABC. Can the Cougars cover the 20-point spread as road underdogs this weekend? Our Washington State vs. Oregon betting prediction will give you today’s winner.

Washington State is 4-2 straight up this season and 3-3 against the spread. Their best win came against Oregon State and their worst loss came against Arizona.

Oregon is 5-1 straight up this season and 5-0-1 against the spread. Their best win came against Colorado, and their only loss came against Washington.

Washington State vs. Oregon Matchup & Betting Odds

385 Washington State Cougars (+20) at 386 Oregon Ducks (-20); o/u 60.5

3:30 p.m. ET, Saturday, October 21, 2023

Autzen Stadium, Eugene, OR

TV: ABC

Washington State vs. Oregon Public Betting Prediction

As of this writing, our CFB Public Betting page shows that 69% of bets are on Oregon. That said, this page is updated frequently so make sure that you click on the link provided so that you’re getting the most updated information.

Washington State Cougars Game Notes

Washington State starting tight end Cooper Mathers missed his team’s last game with a hamstring injury, but he’s listed as probable for this weekend’s game at Oregon. Mathers has 6 catches for 105 yards in 4 games of action this season.

Cougars running back Nakia Watson was one of the team’s few bright spots in their 44-6 blowout loss to Arizona last weekend. In that contest, Watson ran for a touchdown and caught 5 passes for 88 yards. Watson leads Washington State in rushing with 153 yards this year.

Oregon Ducks Game Notes

Oregon starting kicker Andrew Boyle missed last week’s game with a foot ailment, and he’ll be out again this weekend with no definitive timetable for his return. This is significant because Oregon was forced to use senior Camden Lewis as their placekicker last weekend, and he missed a potential game-tying field goal on the last play of the game in the Ducks’ 36-33 loss to Washington last Saturday.

Oregon will also be without running back Noah Whittington this weekend and for the rest of the season as he suffered a season-ending foot injury against Colorado in Week 4 of this year. Whittington had run for 146 yards and 3 touchdowns before succumbing to his injury.

Washington State vs. Oregon Betting Trends

Washington State is 8-2 ATS in their last 10 games against Oregon.

The under is 7-3 in Oregon’s last 10 games.

The under is 6-4 in Washington State’s last 10 games.

Washington State is 45-34 ATS as an underdog since the beginning of the 2011 season.

Washington State vs. Oregon Betting Prediction

I think this line is an overreaction to Washington State’s 44-6 loss to Arizona last weekend. The Cougars were 4-1 going into the Arizona game with ranked wins over Wisconsin and Oregon State on their ledger. They aren’t a bad team. There’s also the fact that Washington State typically plays Oregon tough. The Cougars are only 4-6 straight-up in their last 10 against the Ducks, but Washington State has gone 8-2 against the spread in that same span. The line on this game is Oregon -20. You have to go all the way back to 2013 to find a game where Washington State lost to Oregon by more than 20 points. Oregon beat Washington State 62-38 in Eugene in that 2013 matchup. I doubt Washington State will win this game outright, but to cover the spread they won’t need to. I’ll take the Cougars and the points on the road at Oregon this weekend.