Wake Forest vs. Virginia Tech Betting Odds, Prediction & Trends

Following their road loss to Florida State, will Virginia Tech come through in ACC play this Saturday? Or will Wake Forest cover as a 2-point underdogs? Keep reading for our Wake Forest vs. Virginia Tech prediction.

Game Matchup & Betting Odds

139 Wake Forest Demon Deacons (+1.5) at 140 Virginia Tech Hokies (-1.5); o/u 49.5

3:30 PM ET, Saturday, October 14th, 2023

Lane Stadium, Blacksburg, VA

TV: ACC Network

Wake Forest vs Virginia Tech Public Betting Information

As of this writing, the public is favoring the Terrapins in this game. Our CFB Public Betting page shows that 58% of public bets are on Wake Forest +1.5. Note that these numbers are subject to change and could be different once game time rolls around.

Wake Forest Demon Deacons Game Notes

Mitch Griffis naturally struggled in the road loss to Clemson last week, throwing for 137 yards on 15-of-25 passing. The sophomore QB has been beaten at the start of ACC play, taking 12 sacks in just two games, and he could be in for another long day with the scrappy Tech defense. Griffis has passed for 1,136 yards with nine touchdowns to six interceptions thru five starts.

Virginia Tech Hokies Game Notes

Kyron Drones wasn’t able to follow his strong effort versus Pitt up last week in Tallahassee, finishing at 14/27 for 104 passing yards, but he did manage to add 80 yards on the ground. The former Baylor QB was in a tough spot on the road last week, but a return to Lane Stadium should do him justice, as he starred in his lone home start against Pittsburgh. Drones has thrown for 722 yards, with four touchdowns to one interception, and he’s rushed for 285 yards through four starts.

Wake Forest vs Virginia Tech Betting Trends

Wake is 3-2 against the spread this season, with a 0-4-1 over/under record.

Tech is 3-3 ATS, with a 2-4 o/u record.

Wake Forest vs Virginia Tech Betting Prediction

If this game were taking place in primetime at Lane Stadium, I’d be sold on trusting my home-state Hokies to come through as hosting underdogs, but after playing Clemson very tough on the road, I believe they will bring the same energy to Blacksburg. Both teams have struggled on the offensive side of the ball, and with the weather conditions in Virginia likely to affect this contest, I like backing the Under for this ACC battle.

COLLEGE FOOTBALL WEEK 7 PREDICTION: UNDER 49.5