Wake Forest vs. Notre Dame Betting Odds, Prediction & Trends

Unranked Wake Forest heads to South Bend to face #19 Notre Dame at 3:30 PM ET on Saturday on NBC. Can the Fighting Irish cover the 24.5-point spread as home favorites this weekend? Our Wake Forest vs. Notre Dame betting prediction will give you today’s winner.

Wake Forest is 4-6 straight up this season and 4-6 against the spread. Their best win came against Pittsburgh and their worst loss came against Virginia Tech.

Notre Dame is 7-3 straight up this season and 6-3-1 against the spread. Their best win came against USC, and their worst loss came against Clemson.

Wake Forest vs. Notre Dame Matchup & Betting Odds

417 Wake Forest Demon Deacons (+24.5) at 418 Notre Dame Fighting Irish (-24.5); o/u 46.5

3:30 p.m. ET, Saturday, November 18, 2023

Notre Dame Stadium, Notre Dame, IN

TV: NBC

Wake Forest vs. Notre Dame Public Betting Prediction

As of this writing, our CFB Public Betting page shows that 79% of bets are on Notre Dame. That said, this page is updated frequently so make sure that you click on the link provided so that you’re getting the most updated information.

Wake Forest Demon Deacons Game Notes

Wake Forest starting running back Demond Claiborne was lifted from last week’s game with an undisclosed injury, and he’s questionable for this weekend’s road clash with Notre Dame. Claiborne is 11th in the ACC in rushing with 586 yards this season.

Demon Deacons linebacker Jacob Roberts was one of the team’s few bright spots in their 26-6 home loss to NC State last weekend. In that game, Roberts had 8 total tackles, 4 solo stops, and a sack. For the season, Roberts is second on the club with 6 sacks in 2023.

Notre Dame Fighting Irish Game Notes

Notre Dame wide receiver Jayden Thomas is questionable for this weekend’s game with a hamstring injury. Thomas is a key piece of the Fighting Irish offense as he’s recorded 17 catches for 251 yards and a touchdown in 6 games of action this year.

Notre Dame running back Audric Estime was solid in his team’s 31-23 loss to Clemson on November 4th. In that contest, Estime ran for 87 yards and a touchdown and recorded 33 receiving yards on 4 receptions. Estime is 18th in the country in rushing with 988 yards this season.

Wake Forest vs. Notre Dame Betting Trends

Notre Dame is 7-3 ATS in their last 10 games.

Wake Forest is 4-6 ATS in their last 10 games.

Notre Dame is 13-9-1 ATS since the beginning of last season.

Notre Dame is 17-13-1 ATS as the home team since the start of the 2019 season.

The under is 33-26 in Wake Forest’s games since the start of the 2019 season.

Wake Forest vs. Notre Dame Betting Prediction

The biggest factor in this game will likely be rest. Notre Dame got a bye week after they unceremoniously lost to Clemson on November 4th, while Wake Forest got walloped by North Carolina State at home last weekend. The Fighting Irish are 3-0 ATS with the rest advantage since the start of the 2022 season. Wake Forest has lost their last 3 games by an average of 16 points per game and the Demon Deacons rank 93rd in the nation in average scoring margin this season at -6.8 points per game. Notre Dame is 12th in the nation in average scoring margin at +16.2 points per game this season. The Fighting Irish have 4 wins by 25+ points this season. That’s the margin the Fighting Irish will have to hit to cover this game, and I think they’ll be able to do so. I’m laying the points with Notre Dame at home on Saturday.

Wake Forest vs. Notre Dame Betting Prediction: NOTRE DAME FIGHTING IRISH -24.5