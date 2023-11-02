    BET FROM ANY STATE - $750 BONUS!
    Register / Login
    NCAAF Articles

    Wake Forest vs. Duke Prediction, Betting Odds & Trends

    Anthony RomeBy Updated:No Comments
    Wake Forest vs. Duke

    ACC rivals clash at Wallace Wade Stadium on Thursday when the Blue Devils host the Demon Deacons at 7:30 p.m. ET. With the home team laying 7.5 points and the total sitting at 41.5, what’s the best bet in tonight’s Wake Forest vs. Duke matchup?

    Game Matchup & Betting Odds

    313 Wake Forest Demon Deacons (+7.5) at 314 Duke Blue Devils (-7.5); o/u 41.5

    7:30 p.m. ET, Thursday, November 2, 2023

    Wallace Wade Stadium, Durham, NC

    TV: ESPN

    Wake Forest vs. Duke Public Betting Information

    As of this writing, our CFB Public Betting page shows that 61% of bets are on Duke. That said, this page is updated frequently so make sure that you click on the link provided so that you’re getting the most updated information.

    Wake Forest Demon Deacons Game Notes

    Mitch Griffis completed 6 of 16 passes for 82 yards during Saturday’s 41-16 defeat to Florida State. He also had 11 rushes for three yards.

    Griffis had about as bad a day as it could get on Saturday as the Seminoles didn’t allow the Demon Deacons to do much at all offensively.

    Duke Blue Devils Game Notes

    Riley Leonard was 9-for-23 passing for 121 yards and one interception during Saturday’s 23-0 defeat versus Louisville. He also had 10 rushes for 13 yards.

    Leonard has ben dealing with an ankle injury for the past few weeks and his production seems to reflect the Blue Devil’s quarterback is still working his way back, as he finished with one of his lowest totals of the season. The junior signal-caller has thrown an interception in three consecutive games and should improve as he progresses from his injury but will need to do a better job of protecting the ball. Duke will face Wake Forest in Thursday’s matchup.

    The total has gone UNDER in 5 of Wake Forest’s last 5 games on the road

    The over/under has gone UNDER in 5 of Wake Forest’s last 6 games

    Duke is 7-1 SU in its last 8 games at home

    The Blue Devils are 8-2 ATS in their last 10 games at home

    Wake Forest vs. Duke Betting Prediction

    Take the under, which has cashed in 12 out of Wake Forest’s last 17 games overall. The under is also 5-2 in the Blue Devils’ last seven conference games and 4-1 in the Demon Deacon’s last five games played in the month of November.

    Wake Forest vs. Duke Prediction: UNDER 41.5

    Share.

    Related Posts

    Add A Comment

    Leave A Reply

    NFL

    NBA

    NCAAFB

    NCAABB

    MLB

    NHL

    Betting

    ABOUT

    THIS IS NOT A GAMBLING SITE – If you think you have a gambling problem click here.

    Disclaimer: This site is for informational and entertainment purposes only. Individual users are responsible for the laws regarding accessing gambling information from their jurisdictions. Many countries around the world prohibit gambling, please check the laws in your location. Any use of this information that may violate any federal, state, local or international law is strictly prohibited.

    Copyright: The information contained on TheSpread.com website is protected by international copyright and may not be reproduced, or redistributed in any way without expressed written consent.

    About: TheSpread.com is the largest sports betting news site in the United States. We provide point spread news, odds, statistics and information to over 175 countries around the world each year. Our coverage includes all North American College and Professional Sports as well as entertainment, political and proposition wagering news.

    ©1999-2023 TheSpread.com