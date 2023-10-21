Virginia vs. North Carolina Betting Odds, Prediction & Trends

The Virginia Cavaliers travel to Kenan Stadium to take on the undefeated North Carolina Tar Heels on Saturday evening. Are the Tar Heels a good bet to cover as big home favorites or is the value elsewhere? Keep reading for our Virginia vs. North Carolina prediction.

Game Matchup & Betting Odds

329 Virginia (+23.5) at 330 North Carolina (-23.5); o/u 58.0

6:30 p.m. ET, Saturday, October 21, 2023

Kenan Stadium, Chapel Hill, NC

TV: The CW

Virginia vs. North Carolina Public Betting Information

As of this writing, our CFB Public Betting page shows that 71% of bets are on North Carolina. That said, this page is updated frequently so make sure that you click on the link provided so that you’re getting the most updated information.

Virginia Cavaliers Game Notes

Virginia picked up their first win of the season against William & Mary in week 6 before they had the week off last Saturday. Perris Jones had his best game of the season rushing for 134 yards on 12 carries. QB Tony Muskett also had a nice evening throwing for 232 yards and recording three total touchdowns in the win.

North Carolina Tar Heels Game Notes

North Carolina remained undefeated on the year after their 41-31 home win against the Miami Hurricanes in Week 6. Omarion Hampton had a big night on the ground rushing for 197 yards and recording a touchdown. Hampton is having a big season for the Tar Heels now averaging 110 ypg.

Virginia vs. North Carolina Betting Trends

North Carolina is 3-2 ATS in their last 5 road games.

The total has gone over in 4 of the last 5 games in this matchup.

The total has gone under in 3 of the last 5 home games for North Carolina.

Virginia vs. North Carolina BETTING PREDICTION

North Carolina is coming off a big home win last game out against Miami, while Virginia had the week off. The Tar Heels offense has looked unstoppable pretty much all season, but especially as of late surpassing 40 points in their last three games. It’s been a balanced attack for the Tar Heels as Drake Maye has been great, as expected and Omarion Hampton as really come on at the running back position this year.

Whie this has the feel of a slight letdown spot for North Carolina after their Miami win, I really don’t see a way UVA keeps this game close they don’t have the offensive firepower to hang with UNC and I don’t expect them to hold them under 40 points. Lay the big number with the Heels this could get ugly.

Virginia vs. North Carolina Prediction: North Carolina -23.5