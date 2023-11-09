    BET FROM ANY STATE - $750 BONUS!
    Virginia vs. Louisville Prediction, Betting Odds & Trends

    virginia vs. louisville

    With the Cardinals laying 20.5 points as a home favorite and the total sitting at 50.5, what’s the best bet in Thursday night’s Virginia vs. Louisville matchup? Kickoff is set for 7:30 p.m. ET for this ACC contest.

    Game Matchup & Betting Odds

    115 Virginia Cavaliers (+20.5) at 116 Louisville Cardinals (-20.5); o/u 50.5

    7:30 p.m. ET, Thursday, November 9, 2023

    Cardinal Stadium, Louisville, KY

    TV: ESPN2

    Virginia vs. Louisville Public Betting Information

    As of this writing, our CFB Public Betting page shows that 59% of bets are on Louisville. That said, this page is updated frequently so make sure that you click on the link provided so that you’re getting the most updated information.

    Virginia Cavaliers Game Notes

    Head coach Tony Elliot indicated Monday that Tony Muskett (foot) is considered day-to-day for Thursday’s game against Louisville, Jacquie Franciulli of 247Sports.com reports.

    Muskett suffered a foot injury during last week’s game against Georgia Tech, which caused him to miss the majority of the game. The senior quarterback was seen wearing a boot and is now in jeopardy of missing his first game since Week 4. Should he miss time, Anthony Colandrea will likely get the starting nod.

    Louisville Cardinals Game Notes

    Jack Plummer was 11-for-12 passing for 141 yards and one touchdown during Saturday’s 34-3 victory versus Virginia Tech. He also had five rushes for 18 yards. Plummer wasn’t asked to do very much on Saturday as the running game dominated Virginia Tech, but he was extremely efficient when called upon. Plummer missed just one pass and average nearly 12 yards per attempt.

    The total has gone UNDER in 6 of Virginia’s last 7 games when playing Louisville

    Virginia is 5-1 ATS in its last 6 games

    Louisville is 5-0 ATS in its last 5 games at home

    The Cardinals are 5-0 SU in their last 5 games at home

    Virginia vs. Louisville Betting Prediction

    Take the under, which is 6-1 in Virginia’s last seven games against Louisville. The under is also 10-4 in Louisville’s last 14 games and has cashed in five out the Cardinals’ last seven games at home. Finally, the under has hit in all five of Louisville’s last five games played in the month of November.

    Virginia vs. Louisville Prediction: UNDER 50.5

