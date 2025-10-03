Virginia vs Louisville Odds, Injuries & Weather

Last Updated on October 3, 2025 8:30 am by Michael Cash

Game Snapshot

Matchup: No. 24 Virginia Cavaliers at Louisville Cardinals

No. 24 Virginia Cavaliers at Louisville Cardinals Date/Time: Saturday, October 4, 2025 — 6:00 p.m. ET

Saturday, October 4, 2025 — 6:00 p.m. ET TV: ACC Network

ACC Network Venue: L&N Stadium (Louisville, KY)

Virginia vs Louisville odds — Opening numbers

Spread (open): Louisville −6.5

Louisville −6.5 Moneyline (open): OFF at open

OFF at open Total (open): 62.5

62.5 Notes: Books posted a short home favorite with an Over leaning into the low 60s.

Virginia vs Louisville betting line — Current market

Spread (now): Louisville −6.5 (some shops test −7)

Louisville −6.5 (some shops test −7) Moneyline (now): ~Louisville −235 to −245 / Virginia +190 to +205

~Louisville −235 to −245 / Virginia +190 to +205 Total (now): 61.5–62.5

61.5–62.5 Market read: Side holding near the key; totals toggling one point as books balance Over interest.

Public tickets — Virginia vs Louisville trends

ATS tickets: Majority on Louisville −6.5; dog interest appears if +7 reappears.

Majority on Louisville −6.5; dog interest appears if +7 reappears. Total tickets: Slight lean Over when 61.5 is available.

Slight lean Over when 61.5 is available. Read: If widespread −7 hits, expect Virginia buyback; at −6.5, public favors the Cards.

Injuries & weather

Virginia: One starting WR still day-to-day; monitor final status.

One starting WR still day-to-day; monitor final status. Louisville: Secondary has a couple of questionables; check game-day inactives.

Secondary has a couple of questionables; check game-day inactives. Weather: Partly cloudy, upper-60s, light winds — neutral environment for both offenses.

Trends that matter

Virginia has covered 6 of its last 8 as a road underdog.

Louisville is 8–2 straight up in its last 10 ACC home games.

Under has cashed in 5 of the last 7 meetings between these programs.

Expert pick & buy points

Pick: Louisville −6.5. Home edge plus matchup leverage on explosive plays favors the Cards at anything below a flat −7.

Buy up to: −6.5 (reduced stake at −7)

−6.5 (reduced stake at −7) Sell down to: −5.5 if you want a parlay anchor

−5.5 if you want a parlay anchor Alt options: Over 61.5 lean if you prefer totals and can grab the low end of the band.

