Virginia Tech vs. Tulane Military Bowl Betting Prediction

Is 10.5 too many points to lay in Wednesday’s Virginia Tech vs. Tulane matchup? Or is there a better bet in this 2:00 p.m. ET matchup in the Military Bowl Presented by GoBowling.com?

Game Matchup & Betting Odds

241 Virginia Tech Hokies (-10.5) vs. 242 Tulane Green Wave (+10.5); o/u 43.5

2:00 p.m. ET, Wednesday, December 27, 2023

Navy-Marine Corps Memorial Stadium, Annapolis, MD

TV: ESPN/ESPN+

Virginia Tech vs. Tulane Public Betting Information

As of this writing, our CFB Public Betting page shows that 71% of bets are on Tulane. That said, this page is updated frequently so make sure that you click on the link provided so that you’re getting the most updated information.

Virginia Tech Hokies Game Notes

Grant Wells is moving on from Virginia Tech’s football program after its bowl game against Tulane on Dec. 27, Damien Sordelett of The Roanoke Times reports.

The announcement was given by Virginia Tech’s head coach Brent Pry, who did not specify whether his quarterback would transfer or turn pro. Regardless, the 2023 Military Bowl will be his last game as a member of the Hokies, who are expected to continue using Kyron Drones as their starting quarterback for said matchup.

Tulane Green Wave Game Notes

Both Justin Ibieta and Kai Horton will get run under center in the Military Bowl against Virginia Tech on Dec. 27, Guerry Smith of The New Orleans Advocate reports.

Ibieta figured to be the last quarterback standing on Tulane’s roster with Michael Pratt opting out of the bowl game and Kai Horton entering the transfer portal, however, Horton will stick around for the final game and both he and Ibieta will get reps. Ibieta has thrown just one pass this year which came back in Week 4, as interim head coach Slade Nagle will get a glimpse at what the redshirt junior could bring the program for 2024. The team surely will be dipping in the portal for some quarterback help ahead of next season, though Ibieta figures to be in the running for the top job.

Virginia Tech vs. Tulane Betting Trends

The total has gone OVER in 4 of Virginia Tech’s last 5 games

Virginia Tech is 6-2 ATS in its last 8 games

The total has gone UNDER in 5 of Tulane’s last 5 games

Tulane is 10-1 SU in its last 11 games

Virginia Tech vs. Tulane Betting Prediction

Take Virginia Tech. With all due respect to the current players and coaches at Tulane, but the Green Wave is currently a shell of its self. Coach Willie Fritz bolted to Houston. Starting quarterback Michael Pratt opted out so that he can prepare for the 2024 NFL Draft. Tulane will also be without defensive end Darius Hodges, top corner Jarius Monroe and star guard Prince Pines. The depth chart took a hit in the defensive backfield, as well as at receiver.

On the other side, Virginia Tech will be without a few players but nothing that matches the absences on Tulane’s side. The Hokies aren’t explosive offensively, but they’re balanced and they should hold strong defensively against a bunch of backups from Tulane.

Virginia Tech vs. Tulane Prediction: VIRGINA TECH -10.5