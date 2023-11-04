Virginia Tech vs. Louisville Prediction, Betting Odds & Trends

With the Cardinals listed as 9.5-point home favorites and the total sitting at 48.5, what’s the best bet in Saturday’s Virginia Tech vs. Louisville matchup?

Game Matchup & Betting Odds

347 Virginia Tech Hokies (+9.5) at 348 Louisville Cardinals (-9.5); o/u 48.5

3:30 p.m. ET, Saturday, November 4, 2023

Cardinal Stadium, Louisville, KY

TV: ESPN

Virginia Tech vs. Louisville Public Betting Information

As of this writing, our CFB Public Betting page shows that 67% of bets are on Louisville. That said, this page is updated frequently so make sure that you click on the link provided so that you’re getting the most updated information.

Virginia Tech Hokies Game Notes

Kyron Drones completed 15 of 24 passes for 194 yards and one touchdown during Thursday’s 38-10 win against Syracuse. He also had eight rushes for 56 yards. Drones found wide receiver Da’Quan Felton on a 62-yard strike in the second quarter. The 6-foot-2 quarterback has six touchdowns without an interception across the last four games. The redshirt sophomore signal caller has completed 58 percent of his passes for 1,232 yards to go along seven touchdowns and one interception this season.

Louisville Cardinals Game Notes

Jack Plummer completed 11 of 16 passes for 117 yards during Saturday’s 23-0 victory against Duke. He also had seven rushes for negative two yards. Little was needed from Plummer to get things done on Saturday as running back Jawhar Jordan shouldered the load and gave the Cardinals everything they needed in the 23-0 win.

Virginia Tech vs. Louisville Betting Trends

Virginia Tech is 4-1 ATS in its last 5 games

The total has gone OVER in 4 of Virginia Tech’s last 6 games

Louisville is 5-0 ATS in its last 5 games at home

The Cardinals are 5-0 SU in their last 5 games at home

Virginia Tech vs. Louisville Betting Prediction

Take Louisville. The Cardinals have been an unstoppable rebel force at home. Over their last 25 games in Louisville, the Cardinals are 18-7 against the spread. If you narrow that number down to their last 12 home games, the Cardinals are 10-2 at the betting window. That figure includes a perfect 9-0 ATS mark in their last nine home contests. As for Virginia Tech, the Hokies have dropped 14 out of their last 20 games against the spread when playing on the road.

Virginia Tech vs. Louisville Prediction: LOUISVILLE CARDINALS -9.5