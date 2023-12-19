UTSA vs. Marshall Scooter’s Coffee Frisco Bowl Betting Prediction

The Scooter’s Coffee Frisco Bowl will take place Tuesday night when UTSA takes on Marshall at 9:00 p.m. ET. With the Roadrunners listed as 11.5-point favorites and thet total sitting at 51.5, what’s the best bet in tonight’s UTSA vs. Marshall bowl contest?

Game Matchup & Betting Odds

215 UTSA Roadrunners (-11.5) vs. 216 Marshall Thundering Herd (+11.5); o/u 51.5

9:00 p.m. ET, Tuesday, December 19, 2023

Toyota Stadium, Frisco, TX

TV: ESPN/ESPN+

UTSA vs. Marshall Public Betting Information

As of this writing, our CFB Public Betting page shows that 53% of bets are on Marshall. That said, this page is updated frequently so make sure that you click on the link provided so that you’re getting the most updated information.

UTSA Roadrunners Game Notes

Frank Harris completed 25 of 38 passes for 198 yards, one touchdown and two interceptions during Friday’s 29-16 defeat against Tulane. He also had 13 rushes for 28 yards.

Less than a week after a record-setting six-touchdown performance, Harris was held in check in Friday’s loss. He threw an interception on just the second play of the game and then threw another interception on the following drive. With the regular season over and the Roadrunners’ chances at a conference championship gone, the team will have one more game this season in a bowl game.

Marshall Thundering Herd Game Notes

Rasheen Ali is expected to participate in Marshall’s bowl game Tuesday against UTSA, Brandon Marcello of 247Sports.com reports. Ali being available for the bowl game ensures Marshall’s team has its best running back. 2023 has been a great bounce-back year for him, as he has at least 1,250 scrimmage yards and 15 touchdowns this year. Ali can easily further himself from both tallies with an impressive performance against UTSA.

UTSA vs. Marshall Betting Trends

Texas-San Antonio is 7-1 SU in its last 8 games

The total has gone UNDER in 5 of Texas-San Antonio’s last 7 games

The total has gone UNDER in 4 of Marshall’s last 6 games

Marshall is 2-6 SU in its last 8 games

UTSA vs. Marshall Betting Prediction

Take UTSA. Marshall is in trouble. The Thundering Herd was fortunate to overcome a five-game losing streak just to become bowl eligible. They’re now turning to redshirt freshman Cole Pennington, the son of former Marshall and NFL signal-caller Chad Pennington. In three games filling in for starting QB Cam Fancher, Pennington threw six interceptions and zero touchdowns. Having Ali and Jayden Harrison in the backfield will help, but I expect this Marshall offense to be one-dimensional.

Meanwhile, the Roadrunners won seven straight before a 29-16 loss to Tulane in the regular-season finale. Their offense is dynamic thanks to Harris and WR Joshua Cephus. While I don’t typically like to lay double digits in a bowl game, UTSA should take care of business tonight.

UTSA vs. Marshall Prediction: UTSA ROADRUNNERS -11.5