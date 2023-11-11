    BET FROM ANY STATE - $750 BONUS!
    Utah vs. Washington Prediction, Betting Odds & Trends

    Utah vs. Washington

    Will No. 5 Washington roll past No. 18 Utah on Saturday afternoon in Seattle, WA? Or will the Utes give the Huskies a game when the Pac-12 rivals square off at 3:30 p.m. ET? Check out odds, trends and our Utah vs. Washington prediction for Saturday.

    Game Matchup & Betting Odds

    177 Utah Utes (+8.5) at 178 Washington Huskies (-8.5); o/u 49.5

    3:30 p.m. ET, Saturday, November 11, 2023

    Husky Stadium, Seattle, WA

    TV: FOX

    Utah vs. Washington Public Betting Information

    As of this writing, our CFB Public Betting page shows that 56% of bets are on Washington. That said, this page is updated frequently so make sure that you click on the link provided so that you’re getting the most updated information.

    Utah Utes Game Notes

    Bryson Barnes completed 19 of 28 passes for 161 yards and four touchdowns during Saturday’s 55-3 victory versus Arizona State. He also had seven rushes for 56 yards.

    The Utes didn’t ask for too much out of Barnes in this contest, but he performed admirably in his role. Though he didn’t face much resistance from a porous Arizona State defense, the junior quarterback showed maturity with his decisions and executed the gameplan flawlessly. He has solidified his place atop the depth chart over fellow quarterback Nate Johnson and will look to keep the momentum going next week in a showdown with No. 5 Washington.

    Washington Huskies Game Notes

    Michael Penix completed 22 of 30 passes for 256 yards, two touchdowns and one interception during Saturday’s 52-42 win over USC. He also had three rushes for negative four yards with one touchdown.

    Although Dillon Johsnon should be given the credit for carrying this game, Penix drove the ball up and down the field all day long and kept the Trojans flat-footed on defense. Johnson’s day was good enough to take some pressure off the passing game, but he still got the ball out to his NFL-ready team of receivers. After this signature win, the Heisman trophy is within his grasp.

    The Utes are 4-1 SU in its last 5 games on the road

    Utah is 4-1 ATS in its last 5 games when playing on the road against Washington

    Washington is 5-0 SU in its last 5 games at home

    The Huskies are 5-0 SU in their last 5 games

    Utah vs. Washington Betting Prediction

    Take Utah. The Utes don’t have much of an offense but the Huskies don’ play much defense, so those two units cancel each other out. The question is whether or not Utah can slow down this high-powered Washington offense long enough to stay within the number. Arizona State should have beaten Washington in Seattle less than a month ago. The Huskies also allowed Stanford to hang around way longer than they should and USC gave Washington all it could handle in last weekend’s shootout.

    The point is that Washington has been walking a tightrope for roughly a month now. I don’t see Utah tripping up Washington from an outright upset standpoint, but I also wouldn’t put it past the Utes, either.

    Utah vs. Washington Prediction: UTAH UTES +8.5

