Utah vs. USC Week 8 Betting Odds, Prediction & Trends

Utah travels to take on the USC Trojans Saturday night in an PAC-12 matchup. With USC listed as a 7-point home favorite and the total sitting at 52 points, what is the best bet from LA? Keep reading for our Utah vs. USC prediction.

Game Matchup & Betting Odds

381 Utah (+7.0) at 382 USC (-7.0); o/u 52.0

8:00 p.m. ET, Saturday, October 21, 2023

Los Angeles Memorial Stadium, Los Angeles, CA

TV: FOX

Utah vs. USC Public Betting Information

As of this writing, our CFB Public Betting page shows that 61% of bets are on USC. That said, this page is updated frequently so make sure that you click on the link provided so that you’re getting the most updated information.

Utah Utes Game Notes

The Utes improved to 5-1 on the year after their 34-14 win against the Cal Bears. Utah was extremely effective on the ground in their route of the Bears. As a team Utah ran for 317 yards, Sione Vaki led the charge running for 158 yards on 15 carries and 2 TD’s. The Utes will look to continue their dominance on the ground in their big matchup against the Trojans.

USC Trojans Game Notes

USC suffered their first loss of the year to the Notre Dame Fighting Irish in week 7. Notre Dame jumped out to an early lead against the Trojans and never looked back in their 48-20 win. Caleb Williams had a tough night in defeat throwing for a season high 3 INT’s. Williams will look to bounce back at home against the Utes in week 8.

Utah vs. USC Betting Trends

Utah is 2-3 ATS in their last 5 road games.

USC is 4-6 SU in their last 10 games versus Utah.

The total has gone over in 4 of the last 5 home games for USC.

Utah vs. USC BETTING PREDICTION

A rematch of the 2022 PAC-12 championship is in store for us on Saturday night from LA. For Utah they are coming off a win versus Cal, while USC was badly beaten in South Bend by the Irish.

This feels like a tough spot for USC to bounce back. Utah is a physical team that is going to run the ball and dominate both sides of the line of scrimmage. Caleb Williams will more than likely get the USC offense somewhat back on track after struggling on the road, but it’s a tough ask for anyone going against a Utah defense that should be able to hold their own. While I do think USC avenges their loss from the PAC-12 championship and finds a way to win late, Utah does enough in this one to stay inside the number. The Utes are the play.

Utah vs. USC Prediction: Utah +7