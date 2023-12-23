Close Menu
    Utah vs. Northwestern Las Vegas Bowl Betting Prediction

    Utah vs. Northwestern

    Will the Wildcats give the Utes a game in Saturday night’s Utah vs. Northwestern bowl matchup? Or are the Utes the better bet in tonight’s SRS Distribution Las Vegas owl at 7:30 p.m. ET?

    Game Matchup & Betting Odds

    231 Utah Utes (-6.5) vs. 232 Northwestern Wildcats (+6.5); o/u 41.5

    7:30 p.m. ET, Saturday, December 23, 2023

    Allegiant Stadium, Las Vegas, NV

    TV: ABC/ESPN+

    Utah vs. Northwestern Public Betting Information

    As of this writing, our CFB Public Betting page shows that 60% of bets are on Utah. That said, this page is updated frequently so make sure that you click on the link provided so that you’re getting the most updated information.

    Utah Utes Game Notes

    Luke Bottari was 6-for-10 passing for 61 yards during Saturday’s 23-17 victory over Colorado. He also had five rushes for 11 yards with two touchdowns.

    Bottari got the start after Bryson Barnes (undisclosed) was ruled out, and although he didn’t impress, he did just enough to keep the offense moving against Colorado. There will be plenty of time for Barnes to get healthy before Utah’s eventual bowl appearance, so this will likely be all we will see from Bottari moving forward.

    Northwestern Wildcats Game Notes

    Ben Bryant was 24-for-32 passing for 234 yards, two touchdowns and two interceptions during Saturday’s 45-43 win versus Illinois. He also had six rushes for 15 yards with one touchdown.

    Bryant put together a decent outing against Illinois, accounting for three total touchdowns on the day. The senior quarterback’s final score came on an eight-yard run in the fourth quarter, giving the Wildcats a four-point lead. Bryant will finish the season with 1585 yards, 11 touchdowns and six interceptions through eight games.

    Utah is 18-7 SU in its last 25 games

    The total has gone OVER in 5 of Utah’s last 7 games

    Northwestern is 5-0 ATS in its last 5 games

    Northwestern is 4-1 SU in its last 5 games

    Utah vs. Northwestern Betting Prediction

    Take Northwestern. The Wildcats won four out of their last five games straight up and are a perfect 6-0 against the spread in their last six games. They’re also 8-3 against the number in their last 11 games played on a Saturday, which includes a perfect 5-0 ATS mark in their last five games played on a Saturday.

    Utah vs. Northwestern Prediction: NORTHWESTERN WILDCATS +6.5

