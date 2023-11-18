Utah vs. Arizona Prediction, Betting Odds & Trends

No. 22 Utah will visit No. 17 Arizona at 2:30 p.m. ET on Saturday afternoon. With the Wildcats listed as a small home favorite and the total sitting at 46.5, what’s the smart bet in today’s Utah vs. Arizona matchup?

Game Matchup & Betting Odds

367 Utah Utes (+1.5) at 368 Arizona Wildcats (-1.5); o/u 45.5

2:30 p.m. ET, Saturday, November 18, 2023

Arizona Stadium, Tucson, AZ

TV: Pac-12 Network

Utah vs. Arizona Public Betting Information

As of this writing, our CFB Public Betting page shows that 73% of bets are on Iowa. That said, this page is updated frequently so make sure that you click on the link provided so that you’re getting the most updated information.

Utah Utes Game Notes

Bryson Barnes completed 17 of 30 passes for 267 yards, two touchdowns and two interceptions during Saturday’s 35-28 loss against Washington. He also had six rushes for 39 yards.

Barnes almost led his team to an upset, but his two interceptions didn’t help matters in the narrow loss. Utah also had some tough calls go against them, and the Huskies got away with a couple of PI penalties. Despite the loss, the Utes are still on track for a bowl game, and Barnes should continue to lead the offense.

Arizona Wildcats Game Notes

Noah Fifita was 21-for-35 passing for 214 yards and two touchdowns during Saturday’s 34-31 win over Colorado.

Colorado led the entire game and it was up to Fifita to take them down the field in the final minutes. He drove 87 yards to set up a game-winning field goal. Fifita tied a record last week with his fourth selection as Pac-12 Freshman of the Week, and he could be in line for the honor again after beating the Buffaloes.

Utah vs. Arizona Betting Trends

The Utes are 5-0 SU in its last 5 games when playing Arizona

Utah is 5-1 ATS in its last 6 games when playing Arizona

Arizona is 5-0 ATS in its last 5 games at home

The total has gone UNDER in 5 of Arizona’s last 5 games at home

Utah vs. Arizona Betting Prediction

Take the under, which is 4-1 in the Utes’ last five games against the Wildcats and is 7-3 in Arizona’s last 10 games against Utah. The under is also 12-5 in the Wildcats’ last 17 home games, which includes a perfect 5-0 mark in their last five home games.

Utah vs. Arizona Prediction: UNDER 45.5