USC vs. Oregon Betting Odds, Prediction & Trends

Unranked USC heads to Eugene to face #6 Oregon at 10:30 PM ET on Saturday on FOX. Can the Ducks cover the 16-point spread as home favorites this weekend? Our USC vs. Oregon betting prediction will give you today’s winner.

USC is 7-3 straight up this season and 2-8 against the spread. Their best win came against Arizona and their worst loss came against Notre Dame.

Oregon is 8-1 straight up this season and 7-1-1 against the spread. Their best win came against Utah, and their only loss came against Washington.

USC vs. Oregon Matchup & Betting Odds

185 USC Trojans (+16) at 186 Oregon Ducks (-16); o/u 76.5

10:30 p.m. ET, Saturday, November 11, 2023

Autzen Stadium, Eugene, OR

TV: FOX

USC vs. Oregon Public Betting Prediction

As of this writing, our CFB Public Betting page shows that 69% of bets are on Oregon. That said, this page is updated frequently so make sure that you click on the link provided so that you’re getting the most updated information.

USC Trojans Game Notes

USC wide receivers Makai Lemon and Michael Jackson III are both questionable with undisclosed injuries for this weekend’s road tilt with Oregon. Jackson has 17 catches for 146 yards and a touchdown in 7 games for the Trojans this year.

USC running back Marshawn Lloyd is probable to play this weekend with an undisclosed injury. Lloyd is fourth in the Pac-12 in rushing with 766 yards this season. Trojans cornerback Jacobe Covington has missed the last 4 games with an undefined ailment, and he’s questionable to play this weekend against the Ducks.

Oregon Ducks Game Notes

Oregon starting running back Bucky Irving is questionable for Saturday’s game with an undisclosed injury. Irving is having a terrific season for the Ducks this year as he’s carried the ball 119 times for 821 yards and 9 touchdowns in 2023. Jordan James would likely see more carries if Irving is unable to go.

Oregon quarterback Bo Nix was incredible in his team’s 63-19 blowout win over Cal last weekend. In that game, Nix threw for 386 yards and 4 touchdowns in addition to running for 2 touchdowns. Nix has the second-best odds to win the Heisman Trophy and could become the frontrunner with a standout performance on Saturday.

USC vs. Oregon Betting Trends

The over is 9-1 in USC’s last 10 games.

The over is 27-9 in USC’s games since the beginning of the 2021 season. That’s the highest over percentage in the FBS during that span.

The over is 6-4 in the last 10 games between USC and Oregon.

The over is 59-47-2 in USC’s games since the beginning of the 2015 season.

USC vs. Oregon Betting Prediction

USC’s defense has been terrible all season, and they finally fired their defensive coordinator Alex Grinch after his unit gave up 52 points to Washington last weekend. Grinch’s firing might seem like a bad thing, but I expect USC’s defense to get a bit of a boost now that they’ll have someone else running it. There’s also the fact that Caleb Williams will be locked in and ready to go on a national stage in a situation where his team isn’t expected to win. Williams has thrown for 681 yards and recorded 8 total touchdowns over his last two contests. He should be in for a prime performance on Saturday.

The last time these two teams played, Oregon beat USC 31-24 in L.A. in 2020. I could see a similar margin of victory in this contest as Caleb Williams dons the cape for the Trojans. I like the over of 76.5 as these are the two highest-scoring offenses in the nation, but I’ll take the Trojans and the points on the road as the pick.