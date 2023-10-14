USC vs. Notre Dame Betting Odds, Prediction & Trends

The unbeaten USC Trojans will travel to South Bend to take on the Notre Dame Fighting Irish in this highly anticipated matchup. USC is currently listed as a 3.0-point road underdog, are they a good bet to cover and possibly grab a win? Keep reading for our USC vs. Notre Dame prediction.

Game Matchup & Betting Odds

215 USC (+3.0) at 216 Notre Dame (-3.0); o/u 60.5

7:30 p.m. ET, Saturday, October 14, 2023

Notre Dame Stadium, South Bend, IN

TV: NBC

USC vs. Notre Dame Public Betting Information

As of this writing, our CFB Public Betting page shows that 52% of bets are on Notre Dame. That said, this page is updated frequently so make sure that you click on the link provided so that you’re getting the most updated information.

USC Trojans Game Notes

USC survived a scare from the Arizona Wildcats, as they were able to escape by a score of 43-41. Caleb Williams threw for a season low 219 passing yards and one score in the win. Williams did however record 3 TDs with his legs. The Trojans will look for improvement on the defense side of the ball against the Irish as they have allowed consecutive 40+ games for the opponents.

Notre Dame Fighting Irish Game Notes

Notre Dame suffered a disappointing road loss to the Louisville Cardinals. Not a lot went right for the Irish as Sam Hartman continued to struggle at Cardinal Stadium. Hartman thew 3 INT’s and fumbled twice in 33-20 loss. The veteran QB will look to bounce back quickly against a top-10 USC team.

USC vs. Notre Dame Betting Trends

USC is 2-3 ATS in their last 5 games.

Notre Dame is 5-0 SU at home against USC in their last 5 meetings.

The total has gone over in 5 of the last 5 road games for USC.

USC vs. Notre Dame BETTING PREDICTION

USC is coming off an OT win against Arizona, while Notre Dame had another lackluster performance in their loss to Louisville. Weather could be the biggest factor in this primetime game. With rainy and windy conditions likely in South Bend during game time, this could greatly benefit the Irish in slowing down USC’s high-powered offense. USC’s offense thrives off explosive plays, but on the road in bad conditions this is going to be much tougher to execute.

On the other side of the ball the Irish are much more comfortable running the football and letting Sam Hartman methodically work the Irish down the field. I know the Irish offense has sputtered the last few weeks, but I think they get it going here against an awful USC defense. The weather and crowd ultimately frustrate USC and the Irish grab a massive home win late.

USC vs. Notre Dame Prediction: Notre Dame -3.0