UConn vs. Tennessee Betting Odds, Prediction & Trends

Unranked UConn heads to Knoxville to face #17 Tennessee at 12:00 PM ET on Saturday on SEC Network. Can the Volunteers cover the 35-point spread as home favorites this weekend? Our UConn vs. Tennessee betting prediction will give you today’s winner.

UConn is 1-7 straight up this season and 4-4 against the spread. Their only win came against Rice and their worst loss came against Florida International.

Tennessee is 6-2 straight up this season and 5-3 against the spread. Their best win came against Kentucky, and their worst loss came against Florida.

UConn vs. Tennessee Matchup & Betting Odds

323 UConn Huskies (+35) at 324 Tennessee Volunteers (-35); o/u 55.5

12:00 p.m. ET, Saturday, November 4, 2023

Neyland Stadium, Knoxville, TN

TV: SEC Network

UConn vs. Tennessee Public Betting Prediction

As of this writing, our CFB Public Betting page shows that 73% of bets are on Tennessee. That said, this page is updated frequently so make sure that you click on the link provided so that you’re getting the most updated information.

UConn Huskies Game Notes

UConn starting placekicker Joe McFadden missed the team’s last game with an undisclosed injury, and he’s questionable for this weekend’s game against Tennessee. McFadden has converted 4 of 8 field goal attempts and 15 of 17 extra-point attempts this season.

Huskies starting running back Victor Rosa missed the club’s last game with an ankle injury, but he’s listed as probable for this weekend’s tilt with the Volunteers. Rosa has 78 carries for 402 yards and 2 touchdowns this season.

Tennessee Volunteers Game Notes

Tennessee starting cornerback Kamal Hadden will miss the rest of the regular season with a shoulder injury that required surgery. Hadden recorded 13 total tackles, 7 passes defended, and a team-high 3 interceptions in 7 games for the Vols this season.

Volunteers running back Jaylen Wright was the team’s offensive star in their 33-27 road win over Kentucky last weekend. In that contest, Wright ran for 120 yards and a touchdown on only 11 carries to spur Tennessee to the much-needed conference win. Wright is third in the SEC with 713 rushing yards on the campaign.

UConn vs. Tennessee Betting Trends

The under is 6-4 in UConn’s last 10 games.

The under is 5-4-1 in Tennessee’s last 10 games.

UConn is 13-8 ATS since the beginning of last season.

UConn is 5-3 ATS as a road underdog since the beginning of last season.

UConn vs. Tennessee Betting Prediction

After getting trucked 41-7 at Duke on September 23rd, UConn has played much better in the five weeks since. The Huskies are 1-3 straight up in that span but they carried a point differential of -4 over those four games. All three of their losses were by one score or less. UConn has been keeping games competitive lately.

Tennessee may have their eyes on their road showdown against Missouri next weekend on November 11th. The Volunteers may have a chance to overtake the Tigers in the SEC East race in that game, depending on what happens when Missouri plays at Georgia this weekend. In short, this seems like a bit of a trap game for Tennessee. They will almost certainly win in Knoxville this weekend, but I’m willing to bet it will be by less than 5 touchdowns. I’ll take UConn and the points on Saturday.