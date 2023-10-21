UCLA vs. Stanford Prediction, Betting Odds & Trends

Pac-12 rivals will meet on Saturday night when No. 25 UCLA visits Stanford at 10:30 p.m. ET. With the Cardinal catching 17.5 points as a home underdog and the total sitting at 52.5, what’s the best bet in this conference matchup? Check out our prediction for tonight’s UCLA vs. Stanford matchup.

Game Matchup & Betting Odds

379 UCLA Bruins (-17.5) at 380 Stanford Cardinal (+17.5); o/u 52.5

10:30 p.m. ET, Saturday, October 21, 2023

Stanford Stadium, Stanford, CA

TV: ESPN

UCLA vs. Stanford Public Betting Information

UCLA Bruins Game Notes

Dante Moore completed 14 of 33 passes for 165 yards, one touchdown and three interceptions during Saturday’s 36-24 defeat against Oregon State. He also had nine rushes for 15 yards. UCLA’s offense fell victim to Moore’s inexperience again on Saturday, as the freshman proved venerable to Oregon State’s imposing secondary. Moore has depended on his defense to counteract any offensive shortcomings, but they faltered against the Beavers and exposed Moore’s inability to keep pace. Chip Kelly will probably continue with Moore under center, but the passing game will continue to suffer as a result.

Stanford Cardinal Game Notes

Ashton Daniels was 27-for-45 passing for 396 yards and four touchdowns during Friday’s 46-43 overtime win against Colorado. He also had 16 rushes for 39 yards. Although the timeshare continued between Daniels and Justin Lamson, Daniels spurred a record-breaking comeback with an excellent second half. Daniels and his offense exploited Colorado’s complacent defense for the unlikely overtime win. Despite Daniels’ scintillating performance, we should still see Lamson’s participation.

UCLA vs. Stanford Betting Trends

The total has gone OVER in 7 of California-Los Angeles’s last 9 games on the road

California-Los Angeles is 16-6 SU in its last 22 games

The total has gone UNDER in 4 of Stanford’s last 5 games

Stanford is 12-3 SU in its last 15 games when playing California-Los Angeles

UCLA vs. Stanford Betting Prediction

Take UCLA. Public bettors are backing the Cardinal because they just saw Stanford rally to beat Colorado last Friday night. They look at the 17.5 points as a gift but it won’t be enough. Colorado doesn’t have a defense. How else does a putrid Stanford offense rally like that to win a game it was being blown out? UCLA will take control of this game from the outset and cruise to a three touchdown-plus win.

UCLA vs. Stanford Prediction: UCLA BRUINS -17.5