    NCAAF Articles

    UCLA vs. Oregon State Betting Odds, Prediction & Trends

    The #18 UCLA Bruins travel to Reser Stadium to take on the #15 Oregon in this PAC-12 matchup. With the Beavers listed a 3.5-point favorite and the total at 54 points what is the smart bet from Corvallis? Keep reading for our UCLA vs. Oregon State prediction.

    Game Matchup & Betting Odds

    189 UCLA (+3.5) at 190 Oregon State (-3.5); o/u 54.0

    8:00 p.m. ET, Saturday, October 14, 2023

    Reser Stadium, Corvallis, OR

    TV: FOX

    UCLA vs. Oregon State Public Betting Information

    As of this writing, our CFB Public Betting page shows that 53% of bets are on UCLA. That said, this page is updated frequently so make sure that you click on the link provided so that you’re getting the most updated information.

    UCLA Bruins Game Notes

    UCLA rallied late last week to defeat the Washington State Cougars at home last Saturday. Dante Moore posted his best numbers of the year in the win throwing for 290 yards and completing 22 passes. Carson Steele also a had big game for the Bruins as he carried the ball 30 times for 140 yards. UCLA will look to get off to a better start in Corvallis.

    Oregon State Beavers Game Notes

    Oregon State improved to 5-1 on the year after their 52-40 win against the California Golden Bears. DJ Uiagalelei was fantastic in the win, Uiagalelei finished the game 19/25 and 275 passing yards, and tossed 5 TDs. DJ U will look to continue his strong play at home against a stingy UCLA defensive unit.

    UCLA is 2-3 ATS in their last 5 road games.

    Oregon State is 9-1 ATS in their last 10 home games.

    The total has gone under in 3 of the last 5 home games for Oregon State.

    UCLA vs. Oregon State BETTING PREDICTION

    These two teams are both trending up entering this contest after a pair of win’s last weekend. I like Oregon State in this one, they are a tough home team that has the more prolific offense. UCLA looked good last weekend against Washington State, however I still have questions about how their offense will do in a tough atmosphere like Corvallis. DJ Uiagalelei looks like he has finally settled into a place he is comfortable. Oregon State is the play.

    UCLA vs. Oregon State Prediction: Oregon State -3.5

