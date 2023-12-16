UCLA vs. Boise State Starco Brands LA Bowl Betting Prediction

UCLA has moved from a 2-point favorite to a 5.5-point favorite in Saturday night’s Starco Brands LA Bowl. Is it wise to follow the line movement and back the Bruins in tonight’s UCLA vs. Boise State matchup? Or is there a smarter play on the board?

Game Matchup & Betting Odds

209 UCLA Bruins (-5.5) vs. 210 Boise State Broncos (+5.5); o/u 47.5

7:30 p.m. ET, Saturday, December 16, 2023

SoFi Stadium, Inglewood, CA

TV: ABC/ESPN+

UCLA vs. Boise State Public Betting Information

As of this writing, our CFB Public Betting page shows that 56% of bets are on Boise State. That said, this page is updated frequently so make sure that you click on the link provided so that you’re getting the most updated information.

UCLA Bruins Game Notes

Head coach Chip Kelly believes Ethan Garbers (forearm) should be available to face Boise State on Dec. 16, Ben Bolch of the Los Angeles Times reports. “Garbs is good, we’ll see where he is at the end of the week but we anticipate him being available,” Kelly said.

The Bruins will take on Boise State at the LA Bowl, and while there are almost two weeks left for that game, UCLA is already sweating regarding the availability of their starting signal-caller. The fact that the head coach anticipated him being ready to play is a positive sign, but the upcoming days will be pivotal to assess his recovery more accurately.

Boise State Broncos Game Notes

CJ Tiller is likely the starting quarterback for Boise State’s bowl game Saturday against UCLA, Ron Counts of the Idaho Statesman reports.

Most of Boise State’s 2023 season included Taylen Green and Maddux Madsen splitting snaps. However, Green has transferred to Arkansas, and Madsen is recovering from a leg injury. Tiller being the Broncos’ next quarterback up would mean he begins his collegiate career during their bowl game Saturday.

UCLA vs. Boise State Betting Trends

The total has gone UNDER in 5 of California-Los Angeles’s last 5 games

California-Los Angeles is 1-4 ATS in its last 5 games

Boise State is 5-1 SU in its last 6 games

Boise State is 5-1 ATS in its last 6 games

UCLA vs. Boise State Betting Prediction

Take the under. Tiller is a freshman that has been thrust into a tough situation having to start under center for the Broncos tonight against a stout UCLA defense. Granted, the Bruins will be without some key defensive players, including their top pass rusher, but it shouldn’t matter much in the end. The under is 10-2 in the Bruins’ last 12 games, cashing in six straight overall.

UCLA vs. Boise State Prediction: UNDER 47.5